MBO Consolidates All of BASF’s 3D-printing Activities Within Forward AM

Forward AM’s leadership, led by CEO Martin Back, announced today the strategic acquisition of BASF’s additive manufacturing (AM) business and the formation of Forward AM Technologies, also known as Forward AM. The acquisition includes Forward AM’s materials and solutions as well as its Sculpteo service business.

Supported by BASF, the management buyout (MBO) aims to enhance customer support, accelerate innovation, and improve market responsiveness. Forward AM said the move positions the company as the only global independent full AM portfolio provider. It will retain control over intellectual property and with its strong supply chain, the company expects to meet future demands and fulfill all contractual obligations without disruption, said the announcement.

Team of experts remains in place.

“I would like to express my gratitude to BASF for all their support during the MBO process,” said Back in a prepared statement. “By working together, we could ensure that our team of experts and the innovative tools currently in place can continue to provide leading AM solutions to the manufacturing industry in times of volatility. The team at Forward AM is truly passionate about shaping the future of manufacturing and all the exciting opportunities to build and grow within this innovative AM community. I’m looking forward to this empowering journey ahead,” said Back.

Growth surpasses industry average.

Forward AM first emerged out of BASF New Business GmbH in 2019 following acquisitions of Dutch 3D filament manufacturer Innofil3D, Advanc3D Materials GmbH in Hamburg, and Setup Performance SAS in Lyon, France. Forward AM began offering 3D-printing materials through French 3D-printing services company Sculpteo in 2020 and the following year expanded its global footprint with technology centers in Shanghai and Detroit. Forward AM reported 30% annual growth over the last two years, more than double the industry average.

Throughout the MBO process, Forward AM said BASF provided strong support to enable the formation of an independent company, while saving jobs along with all the advanced technologies developed by the team at Forward AM.

Volatility in manufacturing sector.

“It is a very exciting time to be part of the AM industry. Building on excellence in materials, services, and solutions, we’re going to continue to drive innovation through our work and collaborative efforts with our partners,” said Back. “We know the manufacturing sector faces growing volatility and uncertainty, creating a demand for more resilient and sustainable materials and agile solutions. Forward AM is here to deliver on that demand head on. This new venture emphasizes our continued commitment and dedication to providing expedient and robust AM solutions, focusing on the success of our customers and partners. Together, we are proving that AM technologies are integral to the future of manufacturing. Together, we will keep moving forward.”