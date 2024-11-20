Battery Separator Film Boom Fuels Investments in North America

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced that Microporous LLC, a leading manufacturer of battery separators, will invest $1.35 billion to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County. The company will develop two phases of the project on Lot 1 of the Southern Virginia Megasite, with each facility phase measuring approximately 500,000 square feet. Lot 2 is anticipated to be under consideration for future expansion. This project will create 2,015 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

“This is an American company using American technology that will hire American workers and supply American companies,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“This historic $1.35-billion investment by Microporous in Pittsylvania County marks a new chapter in Virginia’s incredible advanced manufacturing story,” said Youngkin. “This project not only brings over 2,000 new jobs to southside Virginia, but also positions the commonwealth at the forefront of our nation’s resurgence in manufacturing. Microporous’ decision to establish their new facility here underscores Virginia’s competitive advantages and our commitment to leading the way in innovative industries.”

The future of energy storage technology

“With the new facility in Berry Hill, Microporous is taking a major step toward the future of energy storage technology,” said Microporous CEO John Reeves.

Headquartered in Piney Flats, TN, Microporous is a pioneer of rubber/polyethylene hybrid separators for lead acid batteries and is now branching out into the supply of separator films for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and industrial and consumer electronics applications.

Asahi Kasei, Braskem join battery separator investment boom

Asahi Kasei breaks ground on plant in Port Colborne, Ontario.

In related news, Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corp. marked a significant step in its commitment to supporting the North American electric vehicle (EV) market by breaking ground on its new lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing facility in Port Colborne, Ontario. The plant is expected to begin commercial production in 2027, subject to obtaining permits and approvals from relevant authorities. It is planned to operate as a joint venture facility between Asahi Kasei and Honda.

Further boosting the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain in North America, Braskem has secured federal funding for a major ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) expansion in Texas. The resin is widely used in battery separator films.