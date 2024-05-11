Sponsored By

Hyundai, Toray Team Up to Shape New Era of Mobility through Material Innovation

The Japanese composites and carbon-fiber supplier will develop lightweight and high-strength materials for environmentally friendly and high-performance vehicles in collaboration with Korean automaker Hyundai.

Stephen Moore

May 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Hyundai and Toray executives at signing ceremony
From Toray Industries, Akihiro Nikkaku, Chairman; Mitsuo Ohya, President; and Young-kwan Lee, Chairman of Toray Advanced Materials Korea, attended the official ceremony to establish the foundation for joint research and development. Representatives from the Hyundai Motor Group included Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO; Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia; Chang Song, President and Head of Advanced Vehicle Platform Division; and Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office. Image courtesy of Hyundai

Korean automaker Hyundai has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Japan’s Toray Industries, a pioneer in carbon fiber and composite material technology, to advance material innovation for a new era of mobility.

The partnership aims to secure capabilities to develop lightweight and high-strength materials for environmentally friendly and high-performance vehicles. Joint R&D areas include carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) parts that are expected to improve the performance of EV batteries and motors. Through the partnership, Hyundai expects to support its long-term electrification strategy, enhance customer experience, and ensure vehicle safety.

“Toray Industries has developed innovative technology and materials focusing on electrification and sustainability to address the needs of customers in the constantly evolving automotive industry,” said President Mitsuo Ohya. “We are happy to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to continue this innovation.”

“Hyundai Motor Group aims to leverage this strategic partnership to strengthen its position as a global leader in mobility solutions,” said President Chang Song. “By combining our automotive expertise with Toray’s material technology prowess, we aim to become the first mover and gain a competitive edge in the global market.”

Related:High Melt Strength PP Foam Reduces Vehicle Emissions, Increases Recyclability

The partnership with Toray Group will plays a key role in the Hyundai Group’s future mobility strategy. Hyundai is adopting a comprehensive approach by pursuing fundamental advances in material technology, in addition to electrification and software-defined vehicles.

About the Author(s)

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

See more from Stephen Moore
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Jason Forgash, Bay Plastics Machinery CEO, and the Straw Cutter
Sustainability
The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day Five: The Straw Man
The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day Five: The Straw Man

May 11, 2024

Arburg molds a toolbox for NPE attendees
Injection Molding
The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day Four: Arburg’s Toolbox
The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day Four: Arburg’s Toolbox

May 10, 2024

Flexible-Packaging-Breaking-News-Best-1540x800.png
Packaging
Breaking News in Flexible Packaging May 2024
Breaking News in Flexible Packaging May 2024

May 9, 2024

Recent Headlines