LyondellBasell Expands PP Compounding in China

LyondellBasell has started up an additional production line at the Dalian site of its Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) business, further expanding its presence in China. The new line will produce a range of high-performance, high-quality polypropylene compounds, mainly supplying the automotive industry. As the second production line at the Dalian site, with an annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes, it will double current production capacity, enhancing the company’s ability to meet growing market demand.

Serving China's growing EV sector.

“The global automotive industry is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, especially in the new energy vehicle sector, and China has emerged as a significant player in this market,” said Torkel Rhenman, executive vice president of the APS business at LyondellBasell. “With a renewed focus on value creation and speed to market supported by our dedicated teams, APS is positioned to excel in this dynamic market with the additional capacity of a comprehensive portfolio and innovative products.”

China is the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) and has lofty ambitions to dominate the global market. However, tariffs implemented by the European Union, the United States, and other countries threaten to derail its efforts to ship EVs freely throughout the world.

80,000 tonnes of PP compounded products.

Established in 2015, the Dalian site can produce 80,000 tonnes of PP compounded products at full capacity with four production lines for use in automotive applications such as bumpers, instrument panels, interior trim, under-the-hood or structural parts, and body panels. Currently, the APS business operates five sites in China, with a portfolio of PP compounding, engineered plastics, and masterbatch products.