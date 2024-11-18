Sponsored By

Melamine-free Flame Retardant Addresses Regulatory Requirements

Clariant’s Exolit AP 422 A essentially eliminates a Substance of Very High Concern while providing fire resistance across multiple applications.

Stephen Moore

November 18, 2024

compliance diagram
A new flame-retardant material from Clariant responds to market trends around tightening fire-safety standards.everythingpossible/iStock via Getty Images

Clariant has launched a next-generation melamine-free flame retardant — Exolit AP 422 A — based on its Exolit fine-particle ammonium polyphosphate chemistry to address emerging regulatory concerns. In 2023, melamine was classified as a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC) by the European Union’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation.

Compliance within REACH

Flame retardants are found in many applications, including electronic devices, transportation systems, and buildings. As e-mobility expands, they provide safer protection for everything from charging points to circuit breakers. With evolving chemical regulations like REACH, Exolit AP 422 A provides manufacturers with a future-proof solution to create more sustainable and fully compliant flame-retardant formulations.

In anticipation of the current and future regulatory challenges around melamine, Clariant has been working on this innovative solution for several years, developing an SVHC-free alternative to the existing melamine-containing Exolit AP 422 flame retardant.

Keeping the customer competitive

“Exolit AP 422 A upholds the trusted reliability that Exolit products are recognized for in the market and ensures that our clients’ fire-protection offerings remain competitive, particularly in terms of chemical compliance. It allows manufacturers to adapt to evolving legislation while preserving the effectiveness of their fire-safety solutions,” said Sebastian Moschel, Clariant’s technical business development manager, passive fire protection.

“Exolit AP 422 A responds to key market trends around tightening fire-safety standards, environmental and health concerns, regulatory compliance needs, operational efficiency demands, and the need for versatile solutions across many applications,” added Christian Battenberg, Clariant’s global business development manager, polymer solutions.

Customers that have already incorporated Exolit AP 422 A into their firestop products describe the new melamine-free flame retardant as a game changer, as it provides reliable fire protection while aligning with sustainability commitments.

About the Author

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

