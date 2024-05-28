PTFE-free Internally Lubricated Formulations Slip into Gear

Avient Corp. chose the recent Chinaplas show in Shanghai to highlight its newly expanded LubriOne portfolio, which now includes a range of internally lubricated polymer formulations that are produced without polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). These new grades can help customers comply with proposed regulatory restrictions surrounding the use of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which encompass PTFE, without compromising tribological and mechanical properties.

Meeting demand for PFAS-free materials.

“Asserting that the presence of PFAS poses a risk to the environment and humans, regulators around the world are proposing severe restrictions on the use of PFAS, including PTFE,” said Matt Mitchell, director of global marketing for specialty engineered materials. “We have anticipated this challenge and are meeting the expected high demand from our customers and their consumers for PTFE-free lubricated materials with a range of LubriOne polymer formulations that avoid the use of fluorinated lubricants that are classified as PFAS.”

Reduced mold corrosion, easy part removal.

Using internally lubricated polymer materials eliminates the risk of contamination from oils or greases and minimizes maintenance requirements. In addition, the absence of fluorine in the new LubriOne grades also reduces mold corrosion and facilitates part removal. Converters can use existing molds and processing parameters if the base material system is not changed. While parts molded in non-fluorinated LubriOne can remain lubricated for their useful life, they can also be recycled in PFAS-free material streams after use.

Related:PFAS-free Transparent Flame-Retardant Polycarbonate Debuts

LubriOne internally lubricated formulations made without PTFE were first introduced in 2023 and are available in a range of solutions with base resins from polyamide 6.6 (PA66) and polyoxymethylene (POM) to polycarbonate (PC) and polyphenylene ether (PPE). The initial portfolio comprises nine standard unreinforced and glass- or carbon-fiber-reinforced grades, in which PTFE is replaced with alternatives such as linear and high-density or ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (LDPE/HDPE/UHMWPE).

Applications include lubricated gears, automotive conveyor systems.

PTFE-free LubriOne formulations target demanding applications in various industries, including electronics, industrial, and automotive. Specifically, this includes applications such as printers, scanners, lubricated bearings and gears, pulley mechanisms, and conveyor systems for automotive sunroofs, seat mechanisms, and mirror sliding parts.

Related:Electric Vehicles Take Charge at Chinaplas