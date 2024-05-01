Auxiliary Equipment Suppliers Take a Bow at NPE

As you walk the NPE show floor, you might be hypnotized by the city-block-long injection molding machines ejecting plastic parts with metronomic precision, dazzled by blown film machines reaching to the sky, and entertained by robots performing their intricate choreography, to name a few of the main attractions. But you know as well as anyone that it takes a supporting cast of auxiliary equipment to keep your plastics processing operation humming.

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of companies showcasing everything from welders to material-handling systems across the one million square feet of exhibition space vying for your attention. Here’s a selection of new and upgraded equipment exhibited on the show floor that may not get top billing, but is essential to keeping your production running smoothly.

NPE runs from May 6 to 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

