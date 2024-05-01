Sponsored By

Auxiliary Equipment Suppliers Take a Bow at NPE

It may not get top billing at North America’s largest plastics industry trade show, but the supporting cast of auxiliary equipment on the shop floor plays a key role in every plastics production. Here are a few at NPE for your consideration.

Norbert Sparrow

May 3, 2024

8 Slides
theater curtain

As you walk the NPE show floor, you might be hypnotized by the city-block-long injection molding machines ejecting plastic parts with metronomic precision, dazzled by blown film machines reaching to the sky, and entertained by robots performing their intricate choreography, to name a few of the main attractions. But you know as well as anyone that it takes a supporting cast of auxiliary equipment to keep your plastics processing operation humming.

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of companies showcasing everything from welders to material-handling systems across the one million square feet of exhibition space vying for your attention. Here’s a selection of new and upgraded equipment exhibited on the show floor that may not get top billing, but is essential to keeping your production running smoothly.

NPE runs from May 6 to 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

About the Author(s)

Norbert Sparrow

Norbert Sparrow

Editor in chief of PlasticsToday since 2015, Norbert Sparrow has more than 30 years of editorial experience in business-to-business media. He studied journalism at the Centre Universitaire d'Etudes du Journalisme in Strasbourg, France, where he earned a master's degree.

www.linkedin.com/in/norbertsparrow

See more from Norbert Sparrow
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

injection molding shop worker
Injection Molding
The Troubleshooter: Setting Up Your Injection Molding Process for Success
The Troubleshooter: Setting Up Your Injection Molding Process for Success

May 2, 2024

Arburg Allrounder Golden EVO
Injection Molding
Arburg Debuts Electric Injection Molding Machine for Asia
Arburg Debuts Electric Injection Molding Machine for Asia

May 2, 2024

Eastman's molecular recycling facility
Sustainability
PLASTICS Honors Sustainability Champions at NPE
PLASTICS Honors Sustainability Champions at NPE

May 2, 2024

Recent Headlines