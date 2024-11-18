First 100% Bioplastic Pouch Debuts

A bioplastic packaging breakthrough underscores the fact that it’s not just who you know, it’s what you know.

A collaboration of Accredo Packaging and Fresh-Lock closures, a brand of Reynolds Consumer Products, resulted in a 100% bioplastic resin pouch paired with a bioplastic zipper closure introduced during Pack Expo Chicago in early November.

That’s impressive enough, but there’s a material twist: the pioneering mono-material pouch is made from sugarcane-derived polyethylene from Braskem, which makes the pouch in-store recyclable at numerous locations around the country.

"This pouch is more than just a new product — it's a forward-thinking solution that positions brands for a more sustainable future," says Trei Johnson, sustainability director, Accredo Packaging.

Two to three years in development, the pouch is Accredo’s next step in using ever-increasing amounts of bio-PE for pouches that started with 50% several years ago.

That was followed by the 2023 launch of a 72% USDA Certified bio-based content PE pouch with Wholesome Sweeteners, according to Johnson.

Accredo continued to push the packaging envelope while balancing the critical factors of sustainability, functionality, and performance to achieve the 100% bio-based PE pouch.

That was easier said than done.

Related:Child-Resistant Pouch Is Now More Sustainable

Bioplastic resin, film details.

While converters of conventional films can select from a wide menu of resin options, Accredo’s solution relies on limited grades of sugarcane resin that would match the performance of virgin polyethylene.

The solution was Braskem’s “I’m Green” brand resin, which is independently verified to provide a negative carbon footprint versus fossil-based equivalents. As well, the sugarcane-based PE offers a renewable alternative to traditional PE without competing with sugar production for food use.

The resin sequesters 2,150 kg of carbon dioxide per ton, which is the equivalent of about 43 grams of carbon dioxide per pouch.

Although the mono-material, multilayer film is not compostable, it matches polyethylene’s durability, flexibility, and shelf life.

But that�’s less than half the success story. On the processing side, Accredo’s vertically integrated converting operations that rely on 100% wind-generated electricity were essential to success.

Back of pouch detail on prototype packaging. ACCREDO PACKAGING

All-in-one in-house blowing and converting.

According to the company, precise modifications to equipment settings of temperature, pressure, and cooling had to be coordinated to ensure the pouch met all performance standards, without compromising appearance or quality.

“We produce the print web using our machine-direction orientation (MDO) process to improve the optical, mechanical, and heat resistance properties of the film to make it more like polyester (PET) film that conventional blown film,” Johnson tells us. “We also use conventional blown film technology to make the sealant web. The print is trapped between the two layers.”

Even the printing process is atypical, resulting in a sharp reduction in ink use, according to Accredo.

“We use the expanded gamut process — we produce all ‘spot’ colors utilizing the same four process and four ‘donor’ colors,” explains Johnson. “That means that we do not create waste in changing pre-mixed colored inks out in the presses as we go from job-to-job. We are also able to use less ink to produce the same level of color and saturation when compared to pre-mixed inks. When this is all added up the net savings in waste is at the 90% level.”

Resealable revelations and brand interest.

Topping off the pouch’s features is the resealable zipper closure, which was selected from Fresh-Lock’s first of a new line of bio-based closures, Fresh-Lock Renewables. Accredo selected the supplier’s zipper style 8041B, which contributes to the pouch’s sustainable performance and footprint. It’s also a particle-resistant closure.

While initially targeting the food sector, the bio-based pouch is also appropriate for cosmetics, personal care, and household goods.

The bioplastic pouch’s reception at Pack Expo was highly favorable, Johnson says. “We had quite a lot of interest from multiple large brands and are excited to see where these conversations go."

That’s on top of inquiries from other brands. “We have interest from customers that we supply bio-based content in the 25 to 75 percent range,” Johnson offers.

Is there a common theme among interested brands?

“Companies that cannot sacrifice barrier, visual appeal, or runnability on their packaged products," he responds. “Petcare and healthcare seem to be the most common themes, as well as premium food and snack offerings.”

Read more about Accredo Packaging at PlasticsToday.

Read more about Braskem’s I’m Green and Braskem at PlasticsToday.

Read more about Fresh-Lock at PlasticsToday.