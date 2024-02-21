Longtime developer of extrusion blow molding (EBM) equipment, Italy-based Magic is a pioneer in all-electric machines, which it introduced in 1997. At NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, it will showcase its newest generation — the all-electric Model ME T14-600-D EBM.

The machine on display at booth S13089 has a 15.4 ton clamping force with a 600-mm carriage stroke and operates with a 2 x 230-mm head. Engineered with a double-station design, the machine incorporates internal automatic de-flashing and a pick-and-place bottle standing system, ensuring efficiency in the production process. Additional features include a scrap conveyor, compliance with the UL 508A standard, remote connectivity for service support, and a 15-in. HMI with a Magic Operating System. The ME T14-600-D EBM accommodates heads with maximum c/d values of 2 x 270, 3 x 180, 4 x 130, 5 x 105, and 6 x 85 mm.



Magic was founded in 1959, and is headquartered in Besana, Brianza, Italy. It operates eight plants globally, including one in Whitmore Lake, MI. It has delivered more than 1,600 all-electric machines worldwide. In addition to its extrusion blow molding and injection stretch blow molding machines, Magic recently introduced a downstream automation system and launched a line of all-electric accumulator machines.

NPE2024 comes to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, on May 6 to 10.