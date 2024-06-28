10 Essential Reads in Plastics

Summer brings warmer weather, vacations, cookouts, and beach reads drawn from bestseller lists.

We’ve selected the hottest reads in plastics from the virtual pages of PlasticsToday for the first half of 2024. Available whether you’re at the seashore or at your desk, this slideshow reveals the Top 10 articles and slideshows that resonated with industry professionals across the breadth of plastics.

The Top 5 appear in the accompanying slideshow while the others that made the cut among many dozens of articles are shown below in ascending order.

10. Coca-Cola Is Not the ‘World’s Biggest Known Plastic Polluter’

Nor is Pepsi. The methodology behind a new study is maddeningly stupid.

9. Chemours Execs Placed on Leave as Company Investigates ‘Material Weaknesses’ in Financials

The chemicals company has also moved its earnings report to an undisclosed date.

8. Plastic or Paper? A Nuanced Sustainability Story

A report from Rabobank considers the environmental repercussions of moving from plastic packaging to paper, and more.

7. Bioplastics News Stream

A regularly updated and curated stream of posts drawn from X (Twitter) dedicated to biopolymer news, research, and innovations.

6. Are Bioplastics Finally Ready for Take Off?

The market for bioplastics has been limited by price, performance, availability, and applicability. That may be changing.

Note that two resin reports made our list, but due to their limited applicability we’ve left those off. You can find the weekly reports, including the latest one, at the Resin Pricing page.