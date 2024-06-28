10 Essential Reads in Plastics
PlasticsToday readers were riveted by bioplastics, Biden, and myth-busting fact checks in the first half of 2024.
June 30, 2024
5. Let’s Raise a Glass to Toby Keith, the Red Solo Cup, and Draft
You know you’re an engineer if you praise the draft in the red Solo cup, and you’re talking about its sloped design, not the contents.
4. Liquid Death May ‘Murder Your Thirst,’ but It Won’t Kill Plastic, No Matter What the Ads Say
The brand’s #deathtoplastic hashtag has been a successful marketing tool, but the company doesn’t exactly practice what it preaches.
3. North Carolina Plastics Processor to Lay Off Almost Half of Workforce
Part of Germany’s Wirthwein Group, the operation in New Bern, NC, mainly molds parts for dishwashers, Samsung products, and the automotive sector.
Plastics market reports for PET, cosmetic packaging, thermoform packaging, thin-wall packaging, polyethylene furanoate (PEF), functional films, and more are featured in this slideshow.
1. Mr. President, the ACC Would Like to Have a Word
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is concerned that the global plastics treaty talks in Ottawa next month could turn into an “activist wish list.”
1. Mr. President, the ACC Would Like to Have a Word
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is concerned that the global plastics treaty talks in Ottawa next month could turn into an “activist wish list.”
Summer brings warmer weather, vacations, cookouts, and beach reads drawn from bestseller lists.
We’ve selected the hottest reads in plastics from the virtual pages of PlasticsToday for the first half of 2024. Available whether you’re at the seashore or at your desk, this slideshow reveals the Top 10 articles and slideshows that resonated with industry professionals across the breadth of plastics.
The Top 5 appear in the accompanying slideshow while the others that made the cut among many dozens of articles are shown below in ascending order.
10. Coca-Cola Is Not the ‘World’s Biggest Known Plastic Polluter’
Nor is Pepsi. The methodology behind a new study is maddeningly stupid.
9. Chemours Execs Placed on Leave as Company Investigates ‘Material Weaknesses’ in Financials
The chemicals company has also moved its earnings report to an undisclosed date.
8. Plastic or Paper? A Nuanced Sustainability Story
A report from Rabobank considers the environmental repercussions of moving from plastic packaging to paper, and more.
A regularly updated and curated stream of posts drawn from X (Twitter) dedicated to biopolymer news, research, and innovations.
6. Are Bioplastics Finally Ready for Take Off?
The market for bioplastics has been limited by price, performance, availability, and applicability. That may be changing.
Note that two resin reports made our list, but due to their limited applicability we’ve left those off. You can find the weekly reports, including the latest one, at the Resin Pricing page.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Trinseo Opens PMMA Recycling Plant in ItalyJune 28, 2024|2 Min Read
All-composite Cab Design 20% Lighter, More Aerodynamic Than Conventional ModelsJune 28, 2024|2 Min Read
Trio of CA Recyclers and Manufacturers Fight Proposed Plastic Bag BanJune 28, 2024|2 Min Read
Resin Price Report: Run on PP ResinJune 27, 2024|3 Min Read