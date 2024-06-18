PLASTICS Retools Fall Meeting to Serve ‘Larger Purpose’

On the heels of holding its first NPE in six years, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has unveiled its new National Plastics Conference to be held Oct. 14 to 17, 2024, in Houston.

The event, designed “by industry, for industry,” will bring together “the entire plastics supply chain for industry-driven education, collaboration, and progress,” PLASTICS said.

Tailored for current and future plastics industry leaders and advocates, the four-day agenda includes events ranging from planned recycling facility tours to an array of educational sessions and networking opportunities. Also on the schedule are sessions of the PLASTICS Equipment Council, Material Suppliers Council, Processors Council, and the Public Policy and Recycling committees. The PLASTICS annual business meeting and lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“PLASTICS, which represents the entire plastics supply chain, recognized an opportunity to reshape our Fall Meeting to serve a larger purpose for the industry,” the organization explained. “The National Plastics Conference is uniquely designed to bring together leaders from across the supply chain — spanning not only industry segments, but also job functions — so that leaders in sustainability, sales, communications, and the C suite can join in understanding the most pressing challenges and discuss the collaborative pathways forward.”

