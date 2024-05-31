Top Plastic Posts of May? (Mostly) All About NPE, of Course

For a large portion of the plastics community, the month of May was all about NPE. If you weren’t one of the 50,000 in Orlando as reported by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), you were there in spirit by reading the dozens of NPE articles PlasticsToday published over the past weeks.

It’s little surprise these show posts dominated the month’s Top 10 performing articles.

There were exceptions, which also stood out for their uniqueness. The NPE outliers included Dupont’s splits and a canned beverage’s ironically wild claim against plastic. The latter also boasted having the longest headline we’ve published in a long while.

The listing of all but three of the top 10 articles appear below in reverse order, with the top three featured in the accompanying slideshow.

10. Celanese Laser-focused on Sustainability

At NPE2024, the company discussed efforts to slash its carbon footprint not only in its engineering polymers but also in its manufacturing operations.

9. LS Mtron Presses Ahead in North America

The South Korean injection molding machine maker is making its presence felt at NPE and in the US market.

8. DuPont Calls It Splits

The iconic brand plans to separate into three independent, publicly traded companies — as-yet unnamed electronics and water businesses and New DuPont.

7. The Wide World of Plastics at NPE2024

The largest plastics trade show in the Americas came roaring back after a six-year gap. The industry’s resilience and innovative spirit, as well as its pain points, were on vivid display.

6. The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day One: A Fantastic VR Voyage

Moldmaker Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing reveals the inner life of molds with a unique virtual reality experience at NPE.

5. How to Get Your Share of the $20 Billion Federal R&D Tax Credit

The plastics industry is uniquely positioned to benefit from this federal program, but many businesses miss out simply because they aren't aware of the tax credit or how broadly it applies.

4. PET ‘Power Couple’ Pushes Recycling to the Max

New twist in packaging pairs a source-reduced, thin-wall food cup with a PET film applied via in-mold labeling. The result is complete and seamless recyclability.

You'll find the top three in the accompanying slideshow.