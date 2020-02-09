Absolute Haitian demos medical molding application at PLASTEC West

Absolute Haitian (Worcester, MA) has announced that it will have a live demonstration of the eco-friendly electric Zhafir Zeres molding machine in booth 3977 at PLASTEC West this week. The Zeres will run a four-cavity mold producing medical vials at the event in Anaheim, CA, on Feb. 11 to 13.

The Zeres machine cell on display will feature a ZE 1500/410 with 168 tons of clamp force and a shot capacity of 6.84 ounces. To accommodate the mold running at PLASTEC West, the stock machine includes 100 mm of additional maximum mold height (620 versus 520 mm).

The machine will produce 19-gram medical vials with a living hinge. The base material is 35-melt index clarified medium impact copolymer polypropylene from Washington Penn Plastics (exhibiting in booth 3937) with amber colorant from Uniform Color Co. to help prevent light-induced degradation. The mold is provided by Pyramid Mold and Tool. The cell also features an AW-05 servo robot from sister company Absolute Robot (booth 3877) and a gravimetric blender and loader courtesy of UnyDyn (booth 3969).



The Zeres series is an electric molding machine platform with an integrated hydraulic circuit to facilitate molding applications that require core pull or sophisticated ejector functions. Its electric drives deliver as much as 70% energy savings, depending on the application, according to Absolute Haitian. The integrated hydraulics open possibilities for molders who prefer electric machines but need hydraulics to operate core pull, for example. Eliminating the need for an external hydraulic power pack frees up space for higher productivity per square foot on the plant floor. The integrated hydraulic interface (circuit) is installed on the moving platen and provides more flow and increased pressure compared with external power pack solutions. Pressure and flow rates are adjustable via the machine’s controller. Software is included to control up to three hydraulic circuits.