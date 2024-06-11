Arburg Re-opens Tech Center in Germany

After two years and an investment of several million euros, Arburg officially re-opened its technology center in Radevormwald, Germany, near Cologne, on June 7. The event was marked by an open house attended by some 250 guests and Arburg leadership, including managing directors Juliane and Michael Hehl.

The Arburg Technology Center (ATC) in Radevormwald first opened in 1982 and was the company’s first facility outside of the headquarters in Lossburg, Germany. It serves customers from Germany’s northern and western regions.

Arburg Managing Partner Michael Hehl welcomes guests to the opening ceremony of the refurbished technology center in Radevormwald, Germany. Image courtesy of Arburg.

Arburg took the decision to modernize the center shortly after its 40th anniversary celebration. The building was gutted in August 2022, and the all-encompassing renovations included an emphasis on sustainability and conservation of resources. The use of solar panels and state-of-the-art insulation has slashed energy usage: The photovoltaic system alone produces 60% of the energy needed to run the center, according to Arburg.

Seven injection molding machines with clamping forces ranging from 400 to 1,600 kN are set up in the ATC for sampling, testing, or training requirements. They are equipped with robotics systems, from sprue pickers and linear Multilift devices to 6-axis robots. All of the systems were in operation at the re-opening ceremony, including a hydraulic Allrounder 270 S processing biomaterial based on sunflower seed shells.

Training and conference rooms with state-of-the-art audio-visual and presentation equipment are located on the second level above the showroom.



The completed building is a reflection of Arburg’s corporate policy, the injection molding machine maker said: Whether the project involves developing Arburg products and processes or constructing a facility, “the name of the game is combining high tech and innovation with resource conservation and sustainability.”