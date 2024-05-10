The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE Day Four: Arburg’s Toolbox

People attend NPE for dozens of reasons. Whatever the reason, the vast majority will leave with invaluable problem solutions, innovative ideas, and new business connections.

Several hundred attendees will also leave with a freshly molded toolbox courtesy of Arburg. These souvenir seekers earned their reward by waiting in a lengthy line of plastics professionals.

It’s produced by a hybrid Allrounder 920 S in the corporate aqua and black color scheme, which means an injection-molded, two-piece aqua box with a black handle and an insert. That's followed by a quick dust-off before the handoff to an eagerly-awaiting attendee.

A molded-at-show takeaway is an Arburg tradition; at NPE2018 the company assembled a watch using a robotics-driven work cell. That line wrapped around the clear-walled cell so watching the watch assembly helped pass the approximately 30-minute wait.