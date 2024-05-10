Sponsored By

The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE Day Four: Arburg’s Toolbox

Arburg’s on-demand injection-molded toolbox was a free, in-demand NPE giveaway souvenir.

Rick Lingle, Senior Technical Editor

May 10, 2024

1 Min Read
Arburg molds a toolbox for NPE attendees
Rick Lingle

People attend NPE for dozens of reasons. Whatever the reason, the vast majority will leave with invaluable problem solutions, innovative ideas, and new business connections.

Several hundred attendees will also leave with a freshly molded toolbox courtesy of Arburg. These souvenir seekers earned their reward by waiting in a lengthy line of plastics professionals.

It’s produced by a hybrid Allrounder 920 S in the corporate aqua and black color scheme, which means an injection-molded, two-piece aqua box with a black handle and an insert. That's followed by a quick dust-off before the handoff to an eagerly-awaiting attendee.

View post on X

A molded-at-show takeaway is an Arburg tradition; at NPE2018 the company assembled a watch using a robotics-driven work cell. That line wrapped around the clear-walled cell so watching the watch assembly helped pass the approximately 30-minute wait.

About the Author(s)

Rick Lingle

Rick Lingle

Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday

Rick Lingle is Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday. He’s been a packaging media journalist since 1985 specializing in food, beverage and plastic markets. He has a chemistry degree from Clarke College and has worked in food industry R&D for Standard Brands/Nabisco and the R.T. French Co. Reach him at [email protected] or 630-481-1426.

See more from Rick Lingle
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Flexible-Packaging-Breaking-News-Best-1540x800.png
Packaging
Breaking News in Flexible Packaging May 2024
Breaking News in Flexible Packaging May 2024

May 9, 2024

Plastic pail structure explained and shown
Sustainability
Plastic Pail Earns Sustainable Stripes
Plastic Pail Earns Sustainable Stripes

May 9, 2024

molded automotive parts
Automotive & Mobility
High Melt Strength PP Foam Reduces Vehicle Emissions, Increases Recyclability
High Melt Strength PP Foam Reduces Vehicle Emissions, Increases Recyclability

May 9, 2024

Recent Headlines