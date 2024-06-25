DuPont Adds Donatelle Plastics to Medtech Portfolio

DuPont has signed an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Inc., a contract manufacturer based in New Brighton, MN, specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of medical components and devices, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction, which was announced today, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Follows Spectrum acquisition in 2023.

"Our healthcare strategy is focused on offering a comprehensive suite of solutions for customers in high-growth therapeutic areas," said Jon Kemp, president of DuPont Electronics & Industrial (E&I). "Donatelle Plastics will be the second acquisition — following Spectrum last year — that will deepen our expertise in the medical device market segments and enhance our position as a partner of choice for our customers.”

Donatelle Plastics will join Spectrum and silicone solutions provider Liveo in the healthcare portfolio of DuPont’s Industrial Solutions line of business within the E&I segment. The acquisition of Donatelle Plastics will bring complementary advanced technologies and capabilities including medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly, and tool building, said DuPont. Donatelle Plastics has a strong financial growth forecast aligned to attractive therapeutic areas including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, and orthopedic extremities, added DuPont.

Medical injection molding expertise and innovation hallmarks of Donatelle Plastics.

Founded in 1967, Donatelle Plastics employs more than 400 people and is located in a medtech hub in proximity to leading OEMs. It is recognized for its medical injection molding expertise and innovation in medical device and component manufacturing, particularly in complex applications, said the announcement.

“We’re excited for this next chapter in Donatelle’s journey and for our team of highly talented and skilled employees to join DuPont,” said Donatelle Plastics President Treasa Springett. “As a part of a broader healthcare offering, we will have even greater impact on patient outcomes by enabling the innovation and development of next generation devices for patients worldwide.”