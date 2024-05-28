Gerresheimer on Track to Complete $180M Medical Manufacturing Expansion in Georgia

A two-stage expansion project by Gerresheimer in Peachtree City, GA, is set to make the German company one of the largest employers in the city, located about 25 miles from Atlanta. The $180-million expansion, targeting production of medical inhalers and auto injectors, will create more than 400 new jobs in the area and reinforce the company's standing as a leading supplier of drug-delivery systems in the North American market, said Gerresheimer.

Ramp-up of first new plant expected by end of this year.



Construction has almost been completed on a new 83,000-square-foot building next to the company’s existing plant. Approximately 53,800 square feet will be occupied by ISO Class 9 cleanroom areas. Production equipment will be installed starting in the second half of 2024, with ramp up scheduled for the end of the year. A new automated high-bay warehouse is part of the project. Once completed, the Peachtree City site will include approximately 130,000 square feet of Class 8 and 9 cleanroom production space.

Second facility will be built near airport.



An additional 110,000-square-foot facility will be built near the Atlanta Regional Airport and will include 77,500 square feet of Class 9 cleanroom space along with an automated high-bay warehouse. Construction will begin once the access road and supply infrastructure have been completed, said Gerresheimer. Production is expected to begin toward the end of 2025. The site includes space for future expansion.

"North America is an important growth market for us,” said Gerresheimer CEO Dietmar Siemssen in a prepared statement. “The expansion of the site in Peachtree City is of great importance for our medical device business in the USA” and is “one of the key projects in our global capacity expansions based on long-term customer contracts,” said Siemssen.

A global supplier to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics industries, Gerresheimer’s portfolio includes includes digital solutions for therapy support, drug pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, and inhalers as well as injection vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion systems, droppers, and bottles. It operates 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and has approximately 12,000 employees across the world.