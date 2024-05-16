Medical-grade PBT Resin Targets Diabetes Devices

A new high-performance, medical-grade polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin from Sabic is suitable for molding precision components for insulin delivery pens, insulin pumps, auto-injectors, and continuous glucose monitors. The Valox HX325HP resin combines processability with chemical resistance and validated biocompatibility, said Sabic in the announcement.

Diabetes cases soaring globally.

Global diabetes cases are expected to soar from 529 million to 1.3 billion by 2050, according to Sabic. This will result in manufacturers that supply the medical and pharmaceutical markets to invest in easy-to-use, consistent, and accurate devices that put diabetes treatment in patients’ hands, said Roble Amanda, director of Advanced Consumer Solutions at Sabic. “This trend requires materials capable of providing high levels of safety, reliability, and durability without compromising productivity or precision in high-volume applications. We are pleased to introduce our new Valox HX325HP grade as a thermoplastic polyester solution that is engineered to exceed the high expectations and strict specifications of manufacturers in these demanding industry segments,” said Amanda.

Resin achieves high flow in complex designs.

Sabic said that the medical-grade PBT resin has passed stringent injection molding trials, where it demonstrated high flow even in complex designs, as well as mold release properties with lower shrinkage variation compared with competitive engineering plastics.

The resin features chemical resistance, mitigating environmental stress cracking, and is compatible with ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma, and steam sterilization.

Formulation lock and change control management.

Valox HX325HP has been successfully tested to international biocompatibility standards. Preliminary assessments according to ISO 10993 or USP Class VI are available upon request. In addition, the grade is subject to Sabic’s Healthcare Policy, providing reliable formulation lock and change control management in line with FDA and EU guidelines for medical-grade plastics. The resin also serves as a formaldehyde-free alternative to polyoxymethylene (POM) materials.

The resin is supplied as an unreinforced, neat material, as well as in a limited range of standard colors.