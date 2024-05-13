Medical Micro Molding at Scale Featured at IME South

Now that NPE2024 is history, there are some admittedly smaller but still worthy trade shows on the horizon for sourcing suppliers of plastics processing services. One that you may want to consider attending is Plastec South, co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) alongside packaging, automation, design and manufacturing, and Powder Bulk Solids trade shows under the IME South umbrella in Charlotte, NC. In particular, a pioneer of medical micro molding will be exhibiting at the event in June.

In booth 1911, Accumold will be showcasing some of the tiny titans it has produced to exacting specifications for medical device OEMs over its nearly 40-year history. A highlight are thin-walled cannulas that the company can now micro injection mold at volume.

Precision, zero-fail components.

The medical device industry demands absolute precision, totally repeatable manufacturing processes, and zero failure rates for products that are frequently used in safety-critical applications, notes Accumold in its announcement.

“Accumold is rightly today acknowledged as the world leader when it comes to the manufacture of extraordinarily small plastic parts that require extreme precision — typically measured in microns,” said Paul Runyan, VP of sales and marketing. “The company is adept at the production of small-sized parts with micro features from 5 cm to less than 1 mm, and has specific expertise in insert molding, two-shot molding, and cleanroom molding using an array of materials including PEEK, liquid crystal polymers, and most engineering thermoplastics.”

Related:FemInnovation CEO to Keynote IME South

One-stop shop.

Vertical integration enables the company to operate as a one-stop partner in the development and manufacture of medical devices and components, added Runyan. “Under one roof, Accumold offers design and material assistance, micro tool fabrication, proprietary micro-molding services, cutting-edge metrology, assembly, and automation, and this facilitates the streamlining of customer’s medical product development process, and the attainment of optimal outcomes in terms of timeliness, cost, and accuracy.”

The ISO 13485–certified company is sufficiently large to offer affordable pricing and the capacity and infrastructure to ramp up to full mass-volume manufacturing, he added.

At the event, Accumold is especially looking forward to showcasing its innovations in thin-wall cannula production.

Game-changing technology.

The company routinely molds cannulas at volume with outside diameters of 0.035 in. (0.889 mm), inner diameters of 0.027 in. (0.6858 mm), and wall thicknesses measuring 0.004 in.(0.1016 mm). “We have achieved this through attention to material choice, several critical design for manufacturing operations, assembly considerations, maintaining a balanced aspect ratio to avoid challenges associated with flow dynamics, cooling, structural integrity, and importantly through the use of our proprietary micro-molding presses,” explained Runyan. “Micro molding thin-walled cannulas is a game changer for medical device manufacturers, overcoming the labor-intensive, time-consuming, and expensive traditional thin-wall cannula manufacturing processes such as extrusion, tipping, and gluing to a metal hub.”

IME South comes to the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC, on June 4 to 6, 2024. In addition to more than 300 exhibitors on the show floor, the event features more than 40 educational sessions led by experts in 3D printing, medical technology, packaging, and smart manufacturing. A welcome reception is scheduled at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on June 4. Tickets are available for purchase when you register to attend.