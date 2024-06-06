Miniaturization Specialist Expands Services to Medtech OEMs

Miniaturization has been an ongoing trend in the medical device space for several years, and a handful of micro-precision molders and contract manufacturers have captured that market on the supply side. Jumping into the fray is an acknowledged master in the development and production of micro parts for audio products, in particular. Knowles Corp. has announced that it will make its precision miniaturization capabilities available to medical device OEMs.

To be precise, the Itasca, IL–based company is not exactly a newcomer to medical device miniaturization — for more than 70 years, Knowles has been involved in developing miniaturized technologies for the hearing health sector. However, it is now making that expertise available to the larger medtech universe.

Tight-tolerance micro molding.

Knowles’ micro-molding capabilities include the fabrication of tight-tolerance plastic parts weighing 0.001 to 0.018 g at an average thickness of 0.06 to 0.127 mm. Tolerances down to 0.01 mm are achievable, according to the company.

Knowles also offers stamping, fine-wire coil winding, connector and cable assembly, electronics, precision machining, and design and development services for miniaturized medical device components.

Scalable, cost-effective production.

Knowles stressed in the announcement that its manufacturing prowess and design and development expertise will help companies scale production efficiently and cost effectively. Validation and verification testing ensures that every component and sub-assembly meets the required standards, it added.

“For more than 70 years, Knowles has been a leading innovator of miniaturized technologies for the hearing health sector. As demand for precision-crafted components rises for medtech companies, we’re eager to extend our services to OEMs in the category,” said Jon Kiachian, president of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles. “Our services are characterized by our unwavering commitment to consistency, reliability, precision, and quality, and we look forward to bringing those values to medtech OEMs as they optimize their design for manufacturability, supply chain, and production timelines.”

Implantables a key market.

Knowles said its services will be particularly beneficial in the development and manufacture of next-generation implantable devices, precision surgical instruments, surgical robotics, diagnostics, and drug-delivery systems.

The company operates facilities in 15 countries and has approximately 7,100 employees.