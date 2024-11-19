New Industrial 3D Printer Reportedly Achieves 50% Productivity Increase

Additive manufacturing specialist EOS took advantage of the Formnext 2024 trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, this week to introduce its P3 Next industrial 3D printer. The selective laser sintering system reportedly achieves a 50% increase in productivity compared to similar products on the market, and is making inroads with medical customers.

Sets benchmark for mid-frame polymer SLS production

EOS believes that the printer sets a new benchmark for mid-frame serial polymer SLS production. “When combined with remarkable new materials — such as EOS PA 2220 HighReuse and ALM PA 950 HD, which require minimal refresh — the EOS P3 Next makes the strongest case yet for SLS for in-mouth devices, eyewear, surgical guides, and structural components,” said Chief Business Officer – Polymer Virginia Palacios. “Our polymer solutions have a strong medical legacy, having been successfully deployed by numerous customers for more than two decades,” she added.

Printer meets medical manufacturing standards

One customer impressed by the EOS P3 Next’s potential is Addman Group, an additive manufacturing service provider based in Fort Myers, FL, with seven production centers throughout the country. “Seeing the EOS P3 Next in action really solidified it for me — this is exactly the technology we need to meet the high standards of our medical manufacturing customers,” said Executive Vice President Jay Dinsmore. “The EOS P3 Next allows us to produce applications for the regulated medical market within a fully certified production environment, ensuring we meet both quality and compliance benchmarks. As the workhouse technology for our new Health Excellence Additive Lab (HEAL) Center launching in Florida in January 2025, the EOS P3 Next will empower us to deliver unmatched quality and cost-effectiveness for our medical manufacturing partners, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in this critical industry,” said Dinsmore in a prepared statement.

Under-the-hood improvements

With its integrated monitor, the EOS P3 Next has a slightly smaller overall footprint than the prior EOS P 396 but maintains the same 340-x-340-x-600-mm build volume. The biggest changes lie under the hood, added EOS, citing advanced software updates and scanning algorithms, improved re-coater speed, optimized heating, and new peripheral equipment. The benefits include:

Increased productivity. An optimized process sequence with accelerated pre-scanning, re-coating, and cool down results in up to a 50% increase in productivity.

Higher machine utilization. Up to 90% machine availability ensures that machine, labor, and floor space are used efficiently while driving operational excellence.

Improved material efficiency. The system enables 80% material reusability with ALM PA 950 HD nylon 12 and 70% material reusability with EOS PA 2220 HighReuse.

Up to 30% lower total cost of ownership.

Enhanced part quality. The printer offers increased dimensional accuracy, surface finish, and mechanical part properties with flexible parameter adjustment capabilities and material variety.

User-friendly print-to-part workflow. Streamlined production processes include unpacking and finishing of parts as well as sieving and mixing of materials, ensuring safe and efficient operation.

Regulated market readiness. Biocompatible materials, field-proven technology, and EOS qualification services and quality assurance procedures are all part of the package.

The EOS P3 Next will be commercially available starting December 2024. Material availability at launch include PA 2200, PA 2220 HighReuse, PA 2201, PA 1101, PA 3200 GF, PA 2141 FR, and ALM PA 950 HD. Additional materials will be qualified per customer request.

You can see the EOS P3 Next ahead of its commercial release at Formnext 2024 on Nov. 19 to 22 in Frankfurt, Germany. EOS is exhibiting in hall 11.1, booth D41.