Small Things Considered at Plastec South

Plastec South, part of the IME South event alongside the medical manufacturing, packaging, automation, and design and engineering trade shows, came to Charlotte, NC, on June 4 to 6. One of the exhibitors was Accumold, a supplier of micro-molding services to the medical device sector.

PlasticsToday featured the company in a pre-show article, focusing notably on innovations in thin-wall cannula molding. Paul Runyan, vice-president of sales and marketing, calls the technology developed by Accumold "game changing." It enables “medical device manufacturers to overcome the labor-intensive, time-consuming, and expensive traditional thin-wall cannula manufacturing processes such as extrusion, tipping, and gluing to a metal hub,” said Runyan.

Sister brand MD+DI was at the event and posted a short video on LinkedIn showcasing the products Accumold had on display at its booth. If you weren’t able to attend and are curious about the company’s capabilities, check this out.