Sponsored By

Small Things Considered at Plastec South

Here’s a glimpse of the micro-molding capabilities exhibitor Accumold showcased at the event.

Norbert Sparrow

June 13, 2024

1 Min Read
IME South exhibitor Accumold
Image courtesy of MD+DI

Plastec South, part of the IME South event alongside the medical manufacturing, packaging, automation, and design and engineering trade shows, came to Charlotte, NC, on June 4 to 6. One of the exhibitors was Accumold, a supplier of micro-molding services to the medical device sector.

PlasticsToday featured the company in a pre-show article, focusing notably on innovations in thin-wall cannula molding. Paul Runyan, vice-president of sales and marketing, calls the technology developed by Accumold "game changing." It enables “medical device manufacturers to overcome the labor-intensive, time-consuming, and expensive traditional thin-wall cannula manufacturing processes such as extrusion, tipping, and gluing to a metal hub,” said Runyan.

Sister brand MD+DI was at the event and posted a short video on LinkedIn showcasing the products Accumold had on display at its booth. If you weren’t able to attend and are curious about the company’s capabilities, check this out.

About the Author(s)

Norbert Sparrow

Norbert Sparrow

Editor in chief of PlasticsToday since 2015, Norbert Sparrow has more than 30 years of editorial experience in business-to-business media. He studied journalism at the Centre Universitaire d'Etudes du Journalisme in Strasbourg, France, where he earned a master's degree.

www.linkedin.com/in/norbertsparrow

See more from Norbert Sparrow
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

fiberglass additive production
Compounding
BASF Opts for Sustainable Glass Fiber
BASF Opts for Sustainable Glass Fiber

Jun 12, 2024

Paris Olympics sign in front of Eiffel Tower
Legislation & Regulations
Paris Just Says ‘Non’ to Single-use Plastics at Summer Olympics
Paris Just Says ‘Non’ to Single-use Plastics at Summer Olympics

Jun 12, 2024

Borealis CEO Stefan Doboczky
Business
Borealis Has a New CEO
Borealis Has a New CEO

Jun 12, 2024

Recent Headlines