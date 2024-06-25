Stratasys Unveils Affordable, Compact 3D Printer for Anatomical Modeling

Stratasys will officially reveal its J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific at the Rapid + TCT event in Los Angeles. The newest entry in the anatomical modeling segment of medical 3D printing, the J5 reportedly delivers unmatched precision and realism in a compact footprint. For a first look, trade show attendees are invited to head to booth 1501 from June 25 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Rapid + TCT is North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D-printing event.



The J5 Digital Anatomy printer can speed time to market for medical device manufacturers by supporting multiple iterations of a design on a life-like anatomical model. Image courtesy of Stratasys.

Anatomical modeling is one of the most popular applications of 3D printing in the medical space, and the J5 Digital Anatomy printer taps into this market with a cost-effective, compact design. It is suited for use in medical facilities, where it allows pre-operative surgical planning on life-like, patient-specific anatomical models. The use of repeatable anatomical models can also accelerate medical device development by enabling rapid iterations, potentially reducing the need for animal testing and shortening time to market, according to Stratasys.

Features of the J5 Digital Anatomy printer include:

The production of models that mimic the behavior and response of human tissue, skeletal structures, and vasculature.

Haptic feedback for procedures such as suturing, incision, and screw insertion.

True-to-life radiopacity characteristics with supported imaging.

A small footprint and lower total cost of ownership than comparable systems.

