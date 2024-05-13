Sponsored By

Study Examines Use of Shape-Memory Polymer to Treat Pelvic Venous Disease

The shape-memory polymer plug is an alternative to permanent alloy or metal implants.

Staff

May 13, 2024

2 Min Read
Shape Memory Medical staff
Image courtesy of Shape Memory Medical

A developer of custom shape-memory polymers for endovascular markets, Shape Memory Medical Inc. has announced the publication of a prospective observational study looking at the use of a single shape-memory polymer plug, the Impede-FX Embolization Plug, to treat female pelvic venous disease (PVD).

PVD is caused by malfunctioning valves in the veins of the pelvis and around the uterus, resulting in blood pooling in those areas. The condition is similar to varicose veins in the legs.

Chronic pelvic pain (CPP) can affect both women and men, and many of them may experience pain caused by PVD. Endovascular embolization to treat PVD is a well-established practice. Although conventional techniques are deemed safe and effective, concerns regarding permanent implants, such as coils or nitinol plugs, in a very young population are still unresolved, write the researchers.

The five patients followed in this study "returned to their daily activities the day after their procedures and showed a decrease in their scores associated with pain at 30-day follow-up,” said lead author Jose Ignacio Leal Lorenzo, MD, PhD. “This novel approach, using a single shape-memory polymer plug, has the potential advantage to reduce the metal left behind without impacting efficacy,” continued Dr. Leal. 

The Impede Embolization Plug family contains proprietary shape-memory polymer technology. The low-density, porous embolic material is crimped for catheter delivery and self-expands upon contact with blood. The technology offers unique properties that could be beneficial in patients suffering from chronic pelvic pain, including vascular space-filling, soft and conformable material, and radiolucency for enhanced imaging visibility and minimal artifact.

The prospective study was published in the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery by Leal et al., and the work was conducted by the Department of Vascular Surgery and Interventional Radiology and the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Madrid.

About the Author(s)

Staff

Staff

Informa Markets Engineering

The Informa Markets Engineering network of B2B media sites includes Design News, Battery Technology, Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), Packaging Digest, PlasticsToday, and Powder & Bulk Solids.

See more from Staff
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

micro molded plastic parts next to match head for scale
Medical
Medical Micro Molding at Scale Featured at IME South
Medical Micro Molding at Scale Featured at IME South

May 13, 2024

Eco-Products Ozzi reusable plastic packaging
Packaging
Packaging Reuse Drives US Foodservice Growth Strategy
Packaging Reuse Drives US Foodservice Growth Strategy

May 13, 2024

ExxonMobil booth at Chinaplas
Automotive & Mobility
ExxonMobil Sold on Sustainable Solutions at Chinaplas
ExxonMobil Sold on Sustainable Solutions at Chinaplas

May 13, 2024

Recent Headlines