Syensqo Expands Polysulfone Production in Ohio

When I sat down with Syensqo’s sales director for Life Solutions in the Americas, Benoit Verdickt, at Plastec West earlier this year and shortly after the company was spun off by Solvay, he stressed its ambitions for the healthcare market. Belgium-based Solvay has been active in the healthcare space for several decades, notably as a supplier of Udel-branded polysulfones, said Verdickt, adding that Syensqo will continue to serve this sector by supplying specialty products and collaborating with medical device OEMs to “solve their materials challenges.” One way it’s delivering on this promise is by increasing production of the Udel polymer at its Marietta, OH, facility.

Medical applications include hemodialysis systems

Syensqo is boosting US output of its sulfone polymers by 25% for use in critical health, water, and energy applications, the company announced this week in a news release. Healthcare applications for the polymers include hemodialysis systems and medical instruments, but they also play a critical role in water purification and contribute to green hydrogen production systems that help reduce environmental impact and improve energy efficiency.

Growing demand for high-performance polymers

“Since we embarked on this expansion journey for our sulfone polymers business three years ago, the trend toward higher performing materials with a balanced level of strong mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties has continued to grow,” explained Specialty Polymers President Peter Browning. “Syensqo is proud to deliver sustainable, advanced materials that meet the evolving needs of critical industries like healthcare, water filtration, and hydrogen production. As demand grows, we remain dedicated to pioneering polymer innovations.”

Syensqo’s advanced polymers are designed to perform under demanding conditions, exhibiting strength and rigidity, flexible sterilization options, and cracking resistance even at elevated temperatures. These characteristics make them indispensable in applications like water filtration membranes and medical devices that require precision and reliability, said the company.

The production increase at the Marietta site complements a recent expansion at Syensqo’s facility in Augusta, GA, where key components for these materials are produced. By strengthening its manufacturing presence in the United States, Syensqo is bolstering its ability to meet rising demand from critical markets, the company said.

The spinoff from Solvay was officially completed in December 2023, with Syensqo comprising two business segments — Materials, serving mainly the automotive and aerospace sectors, and Consumer & Resources, focused on manufacturing solutions for a range of applications including home, personal care, and agriculture. The United States is its largest market, representing nearly $2.7 billion in sales, Syensqo said at the time.