Wacker Boosts Silicone Coatings, Skin Adhesives Expertise with Bio Med Sciences Buy

Chemicals company Wacker announced today that it has acquired the manufacturing assets and technological know-how of Bio Med Sciences Inc., a developer of silicone coatings and skin adhesives based in Allentown, PA. Through the acquisition, Wacker said it will expand its expertise and business in silicone-coated healthcare products.

The agreement was signed on May 30. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Growing medical wearables market targeted.

Headquartered in Munich with a US office in Allentown and a considerable global footprint, Wacker is eyeing the skin fixation market for healthcare wearables and similar products by applying technology developed by Bio Med Sciences. Silicones are best-in-class adhesive solutions due to their unmatched skin compatibility and tunable adhesive properties, said Wacker in the announcement.

“Now, we have the capability to drive forward our business with silicone specialties with even greater vigor,” said Wacker Board Member Christian Kirsten in a prepared statement. “By taking over Bio Med Sciences’ assets, technology, and know-how, we are now a solution provider for the healthcare industry. We can support and collaborate with customers who are looking for innovative adhesive coating solutions in the healthcare sector even better. This new business perfectly complements our existing solutions of silicone-based gel adhesives for medical and cosmetic applications.”

Contract manufacturing of silicone-adhesive coated products.

Wacker said it will also use the acquired technology as a development platform for innovations in stick-to-skin applications, such as wearable medical devices and scar care. “With our own prototyping ability, we now have an opportunity to demonstrate the performance attributes and advantages of our silicones to coaters, converters, and designers of medical devices,” explained Wacker Chemical Corp. CEO and President Christoph Kowitz. “With these new assets and the existing silicones portfolio, Wacker can now provide processing recommendations with technical service to coaters and product designers. Also, customers will have access to new silicone-adhesive coated products through contract manufacturing. We will be able to support coaters who do not use silicones or lack access to assets for coating with silicones,” said Kowitz.

The acquired assets and a majority of the workforce will be part of a new legal entity called Wacker Silicone Manufactured Innovations LLC (WSMI). The wholly owned subsidiary of Wacker Chemical Corp. will serve customers and offer prototype development, technical, and contract manufacturing services to the medical device and wound care markets from its Allentown base. Existing consumer products and related brands will remain with BioMed Sciences and are not part of the acquisition.