As You Sow Hands Out Many Fs in Plastics Promises Scorecard

Are you keeping score of plastics pollution? California-based watchdog group As You Sow is, and its latest report notes significant gaps between corporate plastics reduction commitments and efforts to meet those goals.

In its report, “2024 Plastics Promises Scorecard,” As You Sow ranked 225 major companies in 15 industries across six categories with the stated aim of providing stark food for thought.

“Companies can use the recommendations and scoring methodology in the Plastic Promises Scorecard to prepare for a future where plastic packaging pollution is no longer an acceptable part of doing business,” said Kelly McBee, lead author and circular economy manager for As You Sow. The report “is designed to be actionable and transparent, giving companies the tools and solutions they need to create a circular economy for plastic.”

In the six categories tracked, the report noted:

Recyclability: Only 22 of 147 companies are on track to meet their targets, as US communities struggle to recycle most packaging.

Reduction: While 100 companies pledged to use less virgin plastic, they plan to replace it with recycled plastic instead of reducing overall plastic use.

Recycled content: While 145 of the 225 companies assessed have goals for using recycled content, supply lags demand because of poor corporate investment in packaging collection and recycling.

Recovery: Only nine companies (4%) have set “quantitative, timebound” goals to collect packaging for recycling or keeping out of the environment.

Reusables: While 43 companies have pilot programs for reusables, few have integrated reusables permanently in product delivery.

Extended producer responsibility: More corporations are supporting producer responsibility legislation, with nearly 20% earning a top score of “5” for publicly supporting EPR and voluntarily contributing financial resources for end-of-life packaging collection and recycling. Five states have recently adopted EPR laws.

