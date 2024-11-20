Breaking News in Flexible Plastic Packaging

Flexible packaging is the most efficient packaging format available in terms of an unbeatable product-to-packaging ratio, so it’s no wonder the market continues to demonstrate explosive growth.

That means that news in this market comes fast and furious, so if you’re interested in an informative, rapid read in new developments in plastic flexible packaging, this is for you —a steady stream of curated news and developments in this dynamic market.

This stream covers pouches, bags, films, and other types of flexible packaging including supplier breakthroughs, brand launches, and related developments. Content is selected from the social media platform X of stakeholders in the flexible packaging supply chain including PlasticsToday.

Check-in regularly as only the most recent several weeks will be curated as new additions replace older.

Machinery provides another venue to source reduction as SEE’s Cryovac AutoWrap Lite system reduces Bradbury’s Cheese film requirements up to 65%.

Accredo introduces the first 100% bioplastic pouch — and it’s store drop-off recyclable.

Crofter’s Organic now offers squeezable fruit spreads in pouches.

Metallized cast polypropylene market projected to expand 5.8% yearly 2024 to 2030.

Pouches.com launches in Germany with global plans focused on the coffee market and opens an office in Chicago.

Fashion brand N Brown introduces eco-friendly dissolvable garment bags.

Amcor is granted a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier.

Clemson expert: Functionality testing of flexible packaging is critical, from closure durability to accessibility.

The pharmaceutical stand-up pouches market growing nearly 6% yearly 2025 to 2030 to reach $239.79M.

Aalto University creates biodegradable air-pocket film made from cellulose.

Jindal Films Europe (JFE) commits to launching 5-10 innovative sustainable films annually.

From Pack Expo: Flexible packaging made from Solutum composite materials now found to have antistatic properties.

Mespack and Amcor Packaging develop a recycle-ready stand-up pouch for home care products.

Optennia’s thinner film cuts resin use by 30% without sacrificing performance.

Police in Canada dismantle organized crime group suspected of being involved in the distribution of counterfeit cannabis-laced candy bars and edibles in brand snacks-mimicking packaging.

Aluminum oxide-coated film market valued at $1.1B in 2023 is projected to reach $2.15B by 2031 at 10.1% CAGR 2024 to 2031.