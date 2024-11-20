Sponsored By

Breaking News in Flexible Plastic Packaging

Cheese brand’s machine cuts film use, first 100% bioplastic pouch is recyclable, Crofter’s squeezable fruit pouches, metallized CPP market, Pouches.com launches, dissolvable garment bags.

Rick Lingle, Senior Technical Editor

November 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Rick Lingle via Canva

Flexible packaging is the most efficient packaging format available in terms of an unbeatable product-to-packaging ratio, so it’s no wonder the market continues to demonstrate explosive growth.

That means that news in this market comes fast and furious, so if you’re interested in an informative, rapid read in new developments in plastic flexible packaging, this is for you —a steady stream of curated news and developments in this dynamic market.

This stream covers pouches, bags, films, and other types of flexible packaging including supplier breakthroughs, brand launches, and related developments. Content is selected from the social media platform X of stakeholders in the flexible packaging supply chain including PlasticsToday.

Check-in regularly as only the most recent several weeks will be curated as new additions replace older.

Machinery provides another venue to source reduction as SEE’s Cryovac AutoWrap Lite system reduces Bradbury’s Cheese film requirements up to 65%.

View post on X

Accredo introduces the first 100% bioplastic pouch — and it’s store drop-off recyclable.

View post on X

Crofter’s Organic now offers squeezable fruit spreads in pouches.

View post on X

Metallized cast polypropylene market projected to expand 5.8% yearly 2024 to 2030.

View post on X

Pouches.com launches in Germany with global plans focused on the coffee market and opens an office in Chicago. 

View post on X

Fashion brand N Brown introduces eco-friendly dissolvable garment bags.

View post on X

Amcor is granted a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier.

View post on X

Clemson expert: Functionality testing of flexible packaging is critical, from closure durability to accessibility.

View post on X

The pharmaceutical stand-up pouches market growing nearly 6% yearly 2025 to 2030 to reach $239.79M.

View post on X

Aalto University creates biodegradable air-pocket film made from cellulose.

View post on X

Jindal Films Europe (JFE) commits to launching 5-10 innovative sustainable films annually.

View post on X

From Pack Expo: Flexible packaging made from Solutum composite materials now found to have antistatic properties.

View post on X

Mespack and Amcor Packaging develop a recycle-ready stand-up pouch for home care products.

View post on X

Optennia’s thinner film cuts resin use by 30% without sacrificing performance.

View post on X

Police in Canada dismantle organized crime group suspected of being involved in the distribution of counterfeit cannabis-laced candy bars and edibles in brand snacks-mimicking packaging.

View post on X

Aluminum oxide-coated film market valued at $1.1B in 2023 is projected to reach $2.15B by 2031 at 10.1% CAGR 2024 to 2031.

View post on X

About the Author

Rick Lingle

Rick Lingle

Senior Technical Editor, Packaging Digest and PlasticsToday

Rick Lingle is Senior Technical Editor, PlasticsToday. He’s been a packaging media journalist since 1985 specializing in food, beverage and plastic markets. He has a chemistry degree from Clarke College and has worked in food industry R&D for Standard Brands/Nabisco and the R.T. French Co. Reach him at [email protected] or 630-408-7184.

https://twitter.com/PackmanRick[email protected]

See more from Rick Lingle
Sign up for PlasticsToday newsletter

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

groundbreaking for Microporous plant in Virginia
Automotive & Mobility
Battery Separator Film Boom Fuels Investments in North America
Battery Separator Film Boom Fuels Investments in North America

Nov 20, 2024

forest at sunrise
Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Strategies Are Missing the Forest for the Trees
Sustainable Packaging Strategies Are Missing the Forest for the Trees

Nov 20, 2024

EOS P3 Next SLS system
Medical
New Industrial 3D Printer Reportedly Achieves 50% Productivity Increase
New Industrial 3D Printer Reportedly Achieves 50% Productivity Increase

Nov 19, 2024

Recent Headlines

Recommended