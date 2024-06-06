Genpak to Shut Down NY Packaging Plant, Affecting 138 Workers

Foodservice packaging developer and manufacturer Genpak will shut down its plant in Middletown, NY, affecting all 138 employees, according to a notice filed in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The plant closure process will begin on Aug. 27, 2024, and be completed on Dec. 21, said the notification filed on May 29.

Genpak manufactures polystyrene (PS) foodservice containers, among other products, and company President Jeffrey Hebert blames PS bans in New York and surrounding states for the plant’s closure, according to reporting from several media outlets.

The plant has been in operation for more than 50 years, reports Mid Hudson News.

"Genpak is committed to supporting our affected employees throughout this transition,” said Hebert, according to Mid Hudson News. “We will collaborate with local businesses and placement services to help find new employment opportunities.”