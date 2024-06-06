Sponsored By

Genpak to Shut Down NY Packaging Plant, Affecting 138 Workers

Company president blames polystyrene bans for closing plant that has been in operation for more than 50 years.

Norbert Sparrow

June 6, 2024

1 Min Read
layoff notice
Tarathip Kwankeeree/iStock via Getty Images

Foodservice packaging developer and manufacturer Genpak will shut down its plant in Middletown, NY, affecting all 138 employees, according to a notice filed in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. The plant closure process will begin on Aug. 27, 2024, and be completed on Dec. 21, said the notification filed on May 29.

Genpak manufactures polystyrene (PS) foodservice containers, among other products, and company President Jeffrey Hebert blames PS bans in New York and surrounding states for the plant’s closure, according to reporting from several media outlets.

The plant has been in operation for more than 50 years, reports Mid Hudson News.

"Genpak is committed to supporting our affected employees throughout this transition,” said Hebert, according to Mid Hudson News. “We will collaborate with local businesses and placement services to help find new employment opportunities.”

About the Author(s)

Norbert Sparrow

Norbert Sparrow

Editor in chief of PlasticsToday since 2015, Norbert Sparrow has more than 30 years of editorial experience in business-to-business media. He studied journalism at the Centre Universitaire d'Etudes du Journalisme in Strasbourg, France, where he earned a master's degree.

www.linkedin.com/in/norbertsparrow

See more from Norbert Sparrow
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

hearing health technology
Medical
Miniaturization Specialist Expands Services to Medtech OEMs
Miniaturization Specialist Expands Services to Medtech OEMs

Jun 6, 2024

Partners in car-to-car recycling of plastics project
Automotive & Mobility
Covestro Collaborates with Automotive Partners on Car-to-Car Plastic Recycling
Covestro Collaborates with Automotive Partners on Car-to-Car Plastic Recycling

Jun 5, 2024

Breaking News in Flexible Packaging feature image
Packaging
Breaking News in Flexible Packaging June 2024
Breaking News in Flexible Packaging June 2024

Jun 5, 2024

Recent Headlines