Netstal Names Husky Veteran Nadeem Amin President for the Americas Region

Swiss injection molding machine manufacturer Netstal has appointed Nadeem Amin president for the Americas region effective June 1, 2024. A 30-year veteran of the plastics industry, Amin will report directly to Netstal CEO Renzo Davatz at the company’s headquarters in Näfels. Netstal is part of the Krones group.

In his new leadership role, Amin is responsible for driving market share expansion throughout the Americas from the Netstal Technical Center located in Hebron, KY. This technical center currently supports customers with sales, service, and training. His focus will be on maximizing production efficiency for customers in the strategic application areas of PET preform, beverage closures, thin-wall packaging, and medical molding.

Amin spent 25 years in various roles at Husky, and joined Sacmi USA in 2020 as vice president for PET sales and business development.

“We are delighted to have gained an experienced personality in Nadeem Amin,” said Davatz in a prepared statement: “Together with Andreas Lehnhofer, who is responsible for service in the entire Americas region, we have a strong tandem that will drive growth and take customer service to a new level.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join a team renowned for its dedication to delivering top-tier business solutions via the most advanced injection molding technologies in the world,” commented Amin. “I look forward to collaborating closely with our customers across the Americas, delving into their unique requirements, and developing solutions that drive their success. Together, we will continue to forge a path of innovation and excellence in the industry.”