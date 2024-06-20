Pouch of Booze Keeps Women Safer by Design

Jinx Drinx Boozy Punch is a pioneering pouched alcohol brand that delivers a one-of-a-kind option for safe consumption while maintaining convenience.

Available in four favors, Jinx Drinx Boozy Punch is packaged in a proprietary pouch with a sealed-in straw to mitigate drink tampering or DFSA — drink & drug-facilitated sexual assault. It’s shocking to learn that DFSA is reported by 1-in-6 women in US colleges, according to the brand.

The product concept was sparked from personal experience.

“DFSA is a serious problem in the US,” says Maddie Largey, Jinx co-founder. She started Jinx in Stanford University’s Product Design program after experiencing DFSA while a student.

RICK LINGLE VIA CANVA

It was during her market research interviewing hundreds of college students who experienced DFSA, Largey realized the massive opportunity to offer a great-tasting adult drink in a proprietary sealed pouch.

“We believe Jinx can help 21+ consumers, and Gen Z users especially, enjoy their drinks without the fear of tampering,” she says.

As Largey describes it, the straw is permanently fixed to the inside of the pouch. A plastic film is stretched over the straw to seal it.

“The straw does not pop up but is basically [forced] through the clear oval film layer,” Largey explains. “That extra plastic flap is pulled down and behind it so as not to be in the way. That creates a unique and consistent opening experience for consumers.”

Largey addresses the most common question she hears: Why is the straw sealed-in and not free-floating?

“While it also helps with the mechanism for opening, we knew that having the straw integrated with the overall packaging unit would help to mitigate the risk of it ending up where it isn’t supposed to,” she responds. “The primary issue with straws is that they’re too small to be properly sifted in facilities, hence the sustainability component of affixing them inside.”

JINX DRINX

Pouch R&D was a lengthy and complex challenge.

Engineering the pouch design did not come easily.

“It took us two years and more than 30 physical prototypes to launch Version 1.0 of the pouch while testing everything from a tear tab to a spout cracking mechanism and more,” Largey informs us. “By far the most formidable challenge was trying to seal the straw in the pouch in a way that would still allow it to be filled on existing pouch-filling machines with little to no modifications. We understood that it was already challenging to find a co-manufacturer to fill the product in a regulated space, so we knew machine compatibility was necessary to simplify working with us as a small startup.”

The tamper-evident pouch, which is patent-pending, was designed and supplied by Zenpack and Design Hapti, both of San Jose, CA.

“Zenpack had already worked with several different Stanford startups on their packaging needs and referred us to them,” says Largey. “The company has deep relationships with overseas manufacturing teams who are willing to go above and beyond with us in dozens of iterations of the pouch design. Their belief in the product and mission behind the packaging showed attention to detail provided and fair costs.

“One of the Zenpack employees we worked closely with is a co-inventor on the patent. Zenpack company helped us with everything from the prototyping process to the sourcing and importing of the pouch.”

Validating of the breakthrough came by when it won a prestigious 2024 iF Award for design excellence.

Co-founders Maddie Largey and Colin Michael. JINX DRINX

Jinx Drinks attracts big-brand beverage managers.

Co-founder Colin Michael came onboard after designing one of AB InBev's most successful internally launched alcohol products. Michael describes Jinx Boozy Punch as "a product crafted using six all-natural ingredients, ensuring a non-carbonated, lightly sweet flavor profile in Lime Twist, Tropical Pineapple, Mixed Berry, and Peach Mango that consumers love."

Scott Blazek, Jinx Advisor and former VP at Heineken and Breakthru Beverage says, "Jinx is truly changing how consumers view drinking occasions. I'm as excited about working with Maddie and Colin as I have been with anyone in my career. These are two of the most hard-working and compassionate leaders I've known. Work hard, play smart!"

Gary Charmel, Western Regional President at Johnson Brothers Liquor Company in Nevada, states that "In the competitive wider beverage alcohol landscape, it's difficult to find a truly unique business like Jinx’. We're excited to partner with their highly mission-driven team on an innovative new product offering for our NV portfolio."

The pouch adult drink is available in the Los Angeles area LA in Total Wines and some local liquor stores, according to Largey. “The way to find it is to check our store locator on our website jinxdrinx.com. We are doing a larger launch in Las Vegas and will announce partners on our website. Also, direct-to-consumer availability in 48 states coming soon.”

The product sells for about $2.50 per 8.4-ounce pouch.