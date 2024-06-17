This Water Bottle Diverts Ocean-Bound Plastic

For plastic litter, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of recovery. That describes the notion of diverting ocean-bound plastic by collecting plastic bottles before they ever reach the water.

The latest bottle brand to wade into the greener waters of preventive sustainability is Chlorophyll Water, a uniquely formulated, green-colored functional water.

With the brand’s new partnership with rePurpose Global, the sale of each bottle supports the diversion of the the equivalent of one ocean-bound plastic bottle. This ocean-bound plastic is then recycled, reducing the need for virgin plastic.

rePurpose Global is a major Plastic Action Platform that has recovered more than 25 million kilograms/27,558 tons of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia.

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

Chlorophyll Water has gone deeper into sustainability over the years since the beginning. It debuted in 2019 in biodegradable plastic bottles. In October 2023, it switched to 100% recycled PET bottles. In that same move to rPET, the brand selected CleanFlake label technology from Avery Dennison to optimize the recyclability of the bottles.

Chlorophyll Water was also the first bottled water in the US tested for heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers to pass stringent Clean Label Project certification.

"Chlorophyll Water is committed to sustainability and using technology to lessen packaging's environmental impact,” says Matt Levine, founder. “By originally launching in landfill-biodegradable bottles and recently transitioning to 100% recycled plastic bottles, we aim to significantly impact the plastic waste issue and reduce the use of virgin, fossil-fuel-based packaging. Our partnership with rePurpose Global further supports this progressive mission by preventing ocean plastic pollution with every bottle of Chlorophyll Water sold."