Tiny Tube Earns Top Award

Some companies go big in innovation by going small, literally.

That’s what Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications for pharma, beauty and oral care, did with a tiny tube with a unique feature.

Marking a breakthrough in compact and secure packaging, the company’s 10-mm Polyfoil tube features a like-sized diminutive closure. It received a Tube of the Year Award from the European Tube Manufacturers Association (ETMA) for the world’s smallest child-resistant (CR) tube. It earned the distinction in the contest’s Prototype category.

Slated to become the smallest tube with a CR closure when in the market, Neopac’s boasts exemplary product safety while offering consumer convenience. Further expanding Neopac’s existing CR tube range, the new tubes are available in a 10-mm diameter with capacities of 1 to 3 mL. Made of certified pharma-grade materials, the tubes are suitable for liquids and creams.

NEOPAC

Tiny tube’s structure and properties.

According to the Neopac’s website, Polyfoil tubes use as standard a polyethylene/aluminum/PE composite; a lamination of polypropylene/aluminum/PP is suitable for sterilization.

Produced under ISO 8 cleanroom conditions in Europe and the United States, Neopac’s Polyfoil tube with child-resistant closure offers high-barrier protection for sensitive, toxic or concentrated formulas. The laminate can be decorated via direct printing for compelling aesthetics.

The long nozzle applicator, available with or without dropper insert, allows for precise dosing.

The ETMA’s annual competition demonstrates the creativity, innovative strength and performance of the European tube industry. A seven-member jury from among the member companies of ETMA selected its preferred tubes across several tube categories, including aluminum, plastic, laminate, prototypes and sustainability. Beyond Europe, the award sets global standards for pioneering and sustainable packaging solutions.