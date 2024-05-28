Bedford Reinforced Plastics Founder Melvin Stahl Passes at Age 88

We have learned of the passing of Bedford Reinforced Plastics founder and CEO Melvin Stahl on May 22, 2024. He was 88.

Stahl started the fiberglass-reinforced plastics manufacturing company, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, in 1974.

Under Stahl’s leadership, Bedford Reinforced Plastics grew from a small barn in rural Bedford County with a dozen employees to a full-service supplier of fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP) products to a global market. Today, the family-owned company has more than 200 employees and 200,000 square feet of manufacturing and fabrication space at two facilities. It produces $60 million in annual revenue in the same township where Stahl started the business.

Stahl was raised in Bedford, PA, and attended Bedford High School before enlisting in the US Army in 1956. While stationed in Germany, Sgt. Stahl met and married his wife, Carin, before returning to Bedford permanently.

An avid outdoorsman and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Stahl was active in the community as a member of the Bedford Masons Lodge and Elks Lodge. Stahl also remained active in the family business, with sons Brian and Allen serving as president and vice president, respectively.

Those left to honor Stahl include his wife of 65 years, Carin; sister Eileen (Joe); two sons Brian and Allen; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; along with the entire Bedford Reinforced Plastics family.

A private funeral service was held by the Stahl family.

