New Leadership at Nexeo Plastics

GPD Companies Inc., an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC that owns Nexeo Plastics and Distrupol, today announced the appointment of Kurt Schuering as president and CEO, effective June 24, 2024. He is replacing Paul Tayler, who will retire from his role as president and CEO and remain on GPD’s Board of Directors.

GPD said that Schuering brings nearly 30 years of experience in the plastics industry and a proven track record of success. Schuering has served in several key leadership roles, including president of PolyOne Distribution (now named Formerra), general manager of automotive at Sabic/GE Plastics, and most recently vice president of Shaw Development LLC.

In his new role, Schuering is tasked with driving further growth at Nexeo Plastics, a global thermoplastics resin distributor serving the automotive, healthcare, and packaging sectors, among others. Nexeo, based in The Woodlands, TX, and Distrupol, a thermoplastic resins distributor that is headquartered in Surrey, UK, are operational entities of GPD Co., a group of global distributors of value-added plastics formed by One Rock.

Commenting on his appointment, Schuering said, “I am excited to lead GPD and build upon the strong foundation established by Paul and the team. I look forward to working closely with our employees, suppliers, and customers to drive sustainable value and deliver exceptional results.”

Related:GPD Completes Acquisition of Distrupol