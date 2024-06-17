Sponsored By

New Leadership at Nexeo Plastics

Plastics industry veteran Kurt Schuering is named president and CEO.

Staff

June 17, 2024

1 Min Read
Kurt Schuering, Nexeo Plastics president/CEO
Image courtesy of Kurt Schuering/LinkedIn

GPD Companies Inc., an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC that owns Nexeo Plastics and Distrupol, today announced the appointment of Kurt Schuering as president and CEO, effective June 24, 2024. He is replacing Paul Tayler, who will retire from his role as president and CEO and remain on GPD’s Board of Directors.

GPD said that Schuering brings nearly 30 years of experience in the plastics industry and a proven track record of success. Schuering has served in several key leadership roles, including president of PolyOne Distribution (now named Formerra), general manager of automotive at Sabic/GE Plastics, and most recently vice president of Shaw Development LLC.

In his new role, Schuering is tasked with driving further growth at Nexeo Plastics, a global thermoplastics resin distributor serving the automotive, healthcare, and packaging sectors, among others. Nexeo, based in The Woodlands, TX, and Distrupol, a thermoplastic resins distributor that is headquartered in Surrey, UK, are operational entities of GPD Co., a group of global distributors of value-added plastics formed by One Rock.

Commenting on his appointment, Schuering said, “I am excited to lead GPD and build upon the strong foundation established by Paul and the team. I look forward to working closely with our employees, suppliers, and customers to drive sustainable value and deliver exceptional results.”

Related:GPD Completes Acquisition of Distrupol

About the Author(s)

Staff

Staff

Informa Markets Engineering

The Informa Markets Engineering network of B2B media sites includes Design News, Battery Technology, Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), Packaging Digest, PlasticsToday, and Powder & Bulk Solids.

See more from Staff
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Coldplay's Chris Martin in concert
Sustainability
Coldplay Finds New Grooves in Plastic WasteColdplay Finds New Grooves in Plastic Waste
byNorbert Sparrow
Jun 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Kurt Schuering, Nexeo Plastics president/CEO
Workforce & Training
New Leadership at Nexeo PlasticsNew Leadership at Nexeo Plastics
byStaff
Jun 17, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Cobots and Injection Molding: 6 Considerations for SuccessCobots and Injection Molding: 6 Considerations for Success
Jun 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Recent Headlines