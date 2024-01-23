Medtech Contract Manufacturer Arterex Acquires Micromold

Sponsored By

Micromold will continue injection molding plastic parts for medical device OEMs from Arterex’s FDA-registered facility in Mexico.

Staff

January 23, 2024

1 Min Read
cleanroom with injection molding machines
Image courtesy of Arterex

Medical device developer and contract manufacturer Arterex has announced the acquisition of Micromold Inc. Riverside, CA–based Micromold has been supplying custom precision micro-molded plastic parts to medical device OEMs since 1984. The company is equipped with 20 Boy injection molding machines ranging from 10 to 33 tons in vertical and horizontal configurations.

Micromold will transfer its 24/7 operations to a 3,000-square-foot Class 8 cleanroom in Arterex’s Formula Plastics division in Tecate, Mexico. Micromold will continue to serve the medical, diagnostics, optical, dental, and laboratory markets, working under the ISO 13485:2016 quality system, said Arterex in the news release. The facility is registered with FDA.

"Micromold brings with it over 40 years of expertise from mold design to end customer fulfillment services that allows us to expand our services and capabilities to our growing customer base,” said Arterex President for North America, Bill Gerard. “The company is an ideal addition to our offering of high-quality precision injection molded medical components, assemblies, and product design and development services.”

Arterex describes itself as a multi-capability medical device contract manufacturing platform resulting from the combination of NextPhase, Formula Plastics, Kabo, Luc & Bel, and ModenPlast. The company produces Class I, II, and III disposable and electromechanical devices at eight facilities across the United States, Mexico, Italy, and Egypt.

