UK-based startup ReadyGo Diagnostics has partnered with Porex, a global supplier of porous polymer products, to scale up production of its proprietary diagnostic testing device.

The ReadyGo Sampler device is designed to be a more user-friendly alternative to traditional swab-based sample collection protocols by integrating sample collection and processing in a disposable product. The device is compatible with various assay types and applications.

Porex collection media ensures precision, reproducibility.

The use of Porex collection media in the Sampler ensures precision in sample volumes and reproducibility of results across tests, said ReadyGo Diagnostics, but the collaboration extends well beyond materials supply.

Porex will produce the collection material at its Richmond, VA, facility, with final assembly of the Sampler conducted at the ISO 13485–certified plant of Porex sister company AG Industries in Tijuana, Mexico, Porex’s Subho Goswami, commercial growth director, disposables, told PlasticsToday. Additional plastic injection molded components are sourced from US manufacturers.

“Porex’s capabilities provide a significant clinical impact through a customized sample collection material that addresses multiple requirements,” explained Goswami.

“Porex’s porous structure also allows for the inclusion of ReadyGo’s bio-safe chemistry, enabling instant cell lysing as the collection swab takes up the sample. This material capability extends opportunities for many other biochemistry applications to be performed through the incorporation of desired chemistries,” Goswami told PlasticsToday.

Device adapts to various sample types, applications.

The Sampler is designed for both consumer and professional testing and can be adapted to a range of sample types, including saliva, buccal, blood, and urine, added Goswami. “Its versatility extends to applications in human and veterinary diagnostics, forensics, and drug testing. Again, these applications are possible because of the power of Porex’s adaptable material solutions, which allow for known collection and a range of chemistries to be contained within the collection material.”

Leading diagnostics companies are currently evaluating the Sampler and considering taking it through clinical trials, according to Goswami. In addition, startups in emerging markets that are looking to bring diagnostics testing to large population groups are attracted to the user-friendly design of the Sampler along with its consistency and adaptability.