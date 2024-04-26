Sponsored By

Automation for Plastics Processors Is on the Move at Muller Technology

The company is bringing its new mobile manipulators and autonomous mobile robots to NPE2024.

Geoff Giordano

April 26, 2024

Mobile Manipulator
Image courtesy of Muller Technology

Custom mobile robotic systems from factory automation supplier Muller Technology will be launched at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.

Muller’s new Mobile Manipulators (MoMas) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) elevate traditional downstream automation with the ability to run 24/7 while reducing OSHA recordable events, the company said.

The MoMa combines the functions of an AMR and a cobot, with a vision-based end-of-arm tool. MoMas can operate in cleanrooms for microprocessor production because they automote more than basic transportation of goods. The MoMa can pick up items from shelves, assemble components, and place delicate objects. The top is designed to carry empty or full boxes or pallets, so the MoMa can perform repetitive assembly processes, then take goods to a warehouse or truck.

For plastics processors, Muller serves as a single source of comprehensive automation from the mold to case packers and end-of-line logistics.

Muller is a partner of AMR manufacturer Omron, and as an Omron Certified Systems Integrator builds AMRs and MoMas into turnkey automation operations at its facilities in Colorado and Switzerland.

"As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, Muller Technology remains at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions to address the industry's most pressing challenges," said Group CEO Carsten Eisenkrämer. "With our latest product line and service offerings, we are empowering plastics manufacturers to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and profitability."

Related:NPE's Origin Story: Promoting and Defending Plastics

In a recent AMR project that Muller spearheaded, 23 employees were promoted to higher-level roles in their operation, while automation improved plant efficiency and reduced costs, the company said.  

Visit Muller at Booth S12171 during NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Geoff Giordano

Geoff Giordano

Geoff Giordano is a tech journalist with more than 30 years’ experience in all facets of publishing. He has reported extensively on the gamut of plastics manufacturing technologies and issues, including 3D printing materials and methods; injection, blow, micro and rotomolding; additives, colorants and nanomodifiers; blown and cast films; packaging; thermoforming; tooling; ancillary equipment; and the circular economy. Contact him at [email protected].

Recent Headlines