Automation for Plastics Processors Is on the Move at Muller Technology

Custom mobile robotic systems from factory automation supplier Muller Technology will be launched at NPE2024 in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.

Muller’s new Mobile Manipulators (MoMas) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) elevate traditional downstream automation with the ability to run 24/7 while reducing OSHA recordable events, the company said.

The MoMa combines the functions of an AMR and a cobot, with a vision-based end-of-arm tool. MoMas can operate in cleanrooms for microprocessor production because they automote more than basic transportation of goods. The MoMa can pick up items from shelves, assemble components, and place delicate objects. The top is designed to carry empty or full boxes or pallets, so the MoMa can perform repetitive assembly processes, then take goods to a warehouse or truck.

For plastics processors, Muller serves as a single source of comprehensive automation from the mold to case packers and end-of-line logistics.

Muller is a partner of AMR manufacturer Omron, and as an Omron Certified Systems Integrator builds AMRs and MoMas into turnkey automation operations at its facilities in Colorado and Switzerland.

"As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, Muller Technology remains at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions to address the industry's most pressing challenges," said Group CEO Carsten Eisenkrämer. "With our latest product line and service offerings, we are empowering plastics manufacturers to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and profitability."

Related:NPE's Origin Story: Promoting and Defending Plastics

In a recent AMR project that Muller spearheaded, 23 employees were promoted to higher-level roles in their operation, while automation improved plant efficiency and reduced costs, the company said.

Visit Muller at Booth S12171 during NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center.