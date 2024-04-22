The latest all-electric extrusion blow molding (EBM) shuttle model from Michigan’s R&B Plastics Machinery will be showcased at NPE2024, as the company’s first such unit to feature Yaskawa X absolute servo-motors and drives.

Trilayer application processes PE-type regrind.

At NPE, R&B’s Model RBS-E550D will be set up for a trilayer application designed for processing PE-type regrind resins. The demonstration will utilize a main extruder of 100 mm x 26:1 L/D ratio and satellite extruders of 70 mm x 24:1 L/D ratio for inner and outer layers.

“This new shuttle expands our all-electric offering and gives customers another option that provides a smaller footprint, flexibility, and greater efficiency to meet today’s demanding packaging requirements,” said Fred Piercy, president and general manager of R&B.

Walk-in molding area.

The RBS-E550D is constructed of heavy-walled steel tubes and a steel plate frame and features a walk-in molding area and top-of-machine access platforms strong enough to mount a mold-changing crane.

In addition to smooth, fast motions rendered by its servo-motors and controllers, the RBS-E550D also features:

A W. Müller 2 x 250 mm CD trilayer die-head with individual servo-electric wall-thickness controls.

W. Müller’s new melt filtration technology — the WM-096 Manual Screen Changer System, housed between the main extruder and die-head.

Servo-electric calibration stations with self-adjusting height compensation for consistent shear ring cutting.

In-machine servo-electric part takeout system with a center-of-machine takeaway conveyor that provides for a single-point container exit.

In-machine deflashing with center-of-machine scrap removal that keeps the conveyor behind the clamping/molding stations and allows more space for mold changes and maintenance.

Intuitive, easy-to-navigate control system with Siemens IPC477E industrial PC and 15-inch TFT touchscreen.

Also at R&B’s booth will be a static display of its standard 3-1/2-inch x 32:1 L/D MAX extruders with a vented-to-atmosphere barrel and standard Allen-Bradley Compact Logix-based controls with 15-inch TFT touchscreen.

Visit R&B Plastics Machinery at booth S19071 during NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.