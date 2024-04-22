Sponsored By

The new all-electric shuttle brings a smaller footprint, flexibility, and efficiency to demanding packaging applications.

Geoff Giordano

April 22, 2024

2 Min Read
extrusion blow molding (EBM) shuttle
Image courtesy of R&B Plastics

The latest all-electric extrusion blow molding (EBM) shuttle model from Michigan’s R&B Plastics Machinery will be showcased at NPE2024, as the company’s first such unit to feature Yaskawa X absolute servo-motors and drives.

Trilayer application processes PE-type regrind.

At NPE, R&B’s Model RBS-E550D will be set up for a trilayer application designed for processing PE-type regrind resins. The demonstration will utilize a main extruder of 100 mm x 26:1 L/D ratio and satellite extruders of 70 mm x 24:1 L/D ratio for inner and outer layers. 

“This new shuttle expands our all-electric offering and gives customers another option that provides a smaller footprint, flexibility, and greater efficiency to meet today’s demanding packaging requirements,” said Fred Piercy, president and general manager of R&B.

Walk-in molding area.

The RBS-E550D is constructed  of heavy-walled steel tubes and a steel plate frame and features a walk-in molding area and top-of-machine access platforms strong enough to mount a mold-changing crane.

In addition to smooth, fast motions rendered by its servo-motors and controllers, the RBS-E550D also features:

  • A W. Müller 2 x 250 mm CD trilayer die-head with individual servo-electric wall-thickness controls.

  • W. Müller’s new melt filtration technology — the WM-096 Manual Screen Changer System, housed between the main extruder and die-head.

  • Servo-electric calibration stations with self-adjusting height compensation for consistent shear ring cutting. 

  • In-machine servo-electric part takeout system with a center-of-machine takeaway conveyor that provides for a single-point container exit.

  • In-machine deflashing with center-of-machine scrap removal that keeps the conveyor behind the clamping/molding stations and allows more space for mold changes and maintenance.

  • Intuitive, easy-to-navigate control system with Siemens IPC477E industrial PC and 15-inch TFT touchscreen.

Also at R&B’s booth will be a static display of its standard 3-1/2-inch x 32:1 L/D MAX extruders with a vented-to-atmosphere barrel and standard Allen-Bradley Compact Logix-based controls with 15-inch TFT touchscreen.

Visit R&B Plastics Machinery at booth S19071 during NPE2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from May 6 to 10.

About the Author(s)

Geoff Giordano

Geoff Giordano

Geoff Giordano is a tech journalist with more than 30 years’ experience in all facets of publishing. He has reported extensively on the gamut of plastics manufacturing technologies and issues, including 3D printing materials and methods; injection, blow, micro and rotomolding; additives, colorants and nanomodifiers; blown and cast films; packaging; thermoforming; tooling; ancillary equipment; and the circular economy. Contact him at [email protected].

See more from Geoff Giordano
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Graphic of earth vs. plastics
Mechanical Recycling
Planet vs. Plastics: Not All Plastic Problems Are the Same
Planet vs. Plastics: Not All Plastic Problems Are the Same

Apr 22, 2024

FC1000 IM2 thermoforming machine
Packaging
Thermoformer Claims Highest Throughput per Square Foot
Thermoformer Claims Highest Throughput per Square Foot

Apr 22, 2024

hand crossing out stick figures
Workforce & Training
Talent Talk: Lots of Layoffs, but Relatively Few in Plastics
Talent Talk: Lots of Layoffs, but Relatively Few in Plastics

Apr 22, 2024

Recent Headlines