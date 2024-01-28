Airbus Opens Hydrogen Tech Center in Germany

Sponsored By

Airbus Opens Hydrogen Tech Center in GermanyAirbus Opens Hydrogen Tech Center in Germany

A priority is the development of cost-competitive, lightweight hydrogen systems in composites to further the goal of getting a hydrogen-powered aircraft in the sky by 2035.

Stephen Moore

January 28, 2024

1 Min Read
hydrogen-powered aircraft
Image courtesy of Airbus

At a Glance

  • Will accelerate development of composite hydrogen-system technologies for storing and distributing cryogenic liquid hydrogen
  • The Stade, Germany, site is part of a network seeking to decarbonize the aerospace industry

Airbus is strengthening its presence in Germany with the opening of a ZEROe Development Centre (ZEDC) for hydrogen technologies at its Stade site. The center will accelerate the development of composite hydrogen-system technologies for storing and distributing cryogenic liquid hydrogen.

A priority for the ZEDC is the development of cost-competitive, lightweight hydrogen systems (e.g., cryogenic hydrogen tanks) in composites. The technology development will cover product and industrial capabilities from elementary parts and assembly to manufacturing-related testing of liquid hydrogen (LH2) composite tanks. The tank development is coordinated with the other Airbus national entities.

“Establishing a composite-related ZEDC in Germany strengthens our research and technology footprint in the country and ensures the involvement, from the start, of leading experts to support our decarbonization ambition. Furthermore, the ZEDC will benefit from the wider composite research and development ecosystem, such as the Airbus subsidiary Composite Technology Center (CTC GmbH), the CFK NORD in Stade, as well as from further synergies from space and maritime activities,” said Airbus Chief Technical Officer Sabine Klauke.

The ZEDC in Stade is supported by public funding (from LuFo, Lower Saxony funding, and others) and will also be linked to the planned Innovation and Technology Center Hydrogen (ITZ) in northern Germany to realize the potential of hydrogen technology and contribute to the decarbonization of the aviation industry. 

The ZEDC Stade is part of a network of development centers for technologies to decarbonize the aerospace industry. It will complement the other activities from Airbus sites in Bremen (Germany), Nantes (France), Madrid (Spain), and Filton (UK) to get a hydrogen-powered aircraft in the sky by 2035.

About the Author(s)

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

See more from Stephen Moore
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

hydrogen-powered aircraft
Automotive & Mobility
Airbus Opens Hydrogen Tech Center in Germany
Airbus Opens Hydrogen Tech Center in Germany

Jan 28, 2024

three scientists looking at test tube
Packaging
Engineering Materials for Sustainability Is All-Hands-on-Deck Mission
Engineering Materials for Sustainability Is All-Hands-on-Deck Mission

Jan 28, 2024

aircraft external wing skin cover
Automotive & Mobility
JEC Composites Innovation Awards: Finalists in Aerospace Process Category
JEC Composites Innovation Awards: Finalists in Aerospace Process Category

Jan 25, 2024

Recent Headlines