MGS Heralds New Milestone in Becoming Best-in-Class Toolmaker for Medtech OEMs

MGS, a global supplier of tooling and contract manufacturing services to medical device OEMs, touts a new milestone in its ambition to become a best-in-class toolmaker to healthcare innovators — the completion of upgrades to its Lynge, Denmark, engineering facility.

Winther Mould Technology was acquired by MGS in 2023 and renamed MGS Lynge. The transition from traditional moldmaker to a best-in-class European toolmaker involved strategic investments in processes, equipment, and technology advances in accordance with its global tooling standards, said MGS. The campus features 4,000 square meters (43,065 square feet) of production space dedicated to early supplier involvement (ESI), design for manufacturability (DFM), fast-track pilot tooling, production tool development, and enhanced metrology systems.

Expansion of machining capabilities.

Machining capabilities at the site have been expanded with 5-axis laser texturing and high-speed milling as well as automated handling systems.The upgrades will accelerate production at the site while maximizing capacity and ensuring quality, said MGS.

A second phase of upgrades will focus on the 3,000-square-meter (32,292-square-foot) Innovation and Test Center that houses first off tool (FOT), design of experiment (DOE), validation, transfer, and pilot production. Customers will be able to access plug-and-play space for validation with injection molding machines ranging from 50 to 300 metric tons, said MGS. Work is expected to start on phase two in May 2024 and be completed in October.

Related:MGS Rebrands to Emphasize Healthcare Manufacturing Focus

Precision tooling to help improve lives.

“Through strategic acquisitions of companies like Winther Mould Technology, we are building capacity to bring advanced technologies to global innovators who require precision tooling for critical innovations that improve lives,” said MGS President and CEO Paul Manley in a prepared statement. “The upgrades to this facility allow us to enhance the team’s existing capabilities and expertise while standardizing processes to facilitate collaboration across our global engineering teams.”

Based in Germantown, WI, MGS provides a full range of services from design to assembly to medical device OEMs at 12 global locations.