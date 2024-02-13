Sponsored By

The Indian supplier intends to have the new capacity on stream by 2025, with a further doubling of production planned.

February 13, 2024

Carbon black application
Image courtesy of Birla Carbon

At a Glance

  • The leading Indian supplier will boost capacity by more than 240,000 tonnes/year
  • The expanded footprint aligns with customer expectations for global sustainable, secure, and innovative solutions
  • Expansion to take place at new locations in India and Thailand

Birla Carbon, a leader in sustainable carbon solutions, has announced the establishment of two new carbon black manufacturing sites in Naidupet, Andhra Pradesh, India, and Rayong, Thailand.

“We are excited to augment our expansion plans in support of key customers in the fast-growing markets of India and Southeast Asia,” stated John Loudermilk, president and CEO of Birla Carbon. “These two new state-of-the-art factories will ensure a secure supply of our industry-leading products, quality, and service, allowing our customers to meet their growth ambitions.”

Each of the new facilities will have an initial capacity of 120,000 tonnes/year operational in 2025, with plans to expand to 240,000 tonnes/year in the future. These two new greenfield sites will be prioritized based on their locations, demand dynamics in the region, and specific customer needs. Previously announced brownfield expansion plans in Hungary, as well as expansion of post-treatment capacity at the Patalganga, India, facility are progressing on schedule.

Birla Carbon will focus on the completion of its expansion initiatives while it continues to evaluate additional capacity requirements in various geographies.

Recent Headlines