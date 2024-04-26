Sponsored By

Tesla on Slippery Slope with Quick Fix for Accelerator Pedal

The EV maker used soap as a lubricant to slip on tight-fitting pad.

Stephen Moore

April 26, 2024

Tesla Cybertruck
Image courtesy of Tesla

Tesla recently announced a recall of all 3,878 Cybertrucks delivered to date because of issues with the accelerator pedal. “When high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal,” said an April 17 Safety Recall Report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The report further details that in an unapproved [assembly] change, a lubricant, namely soap, was introduced to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal. The component was manufactured by KSR International Inc. of Ridgetown, ON.

Tesla implemented a quick fix to the slippery problem — a bolt to secure the pad.

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

