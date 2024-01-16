JEC Composites Innovation Awards Finalists Announced in Automotive Parts Category

JEC Composites Innovation Awards Finalists Announced in Automotive Parts CategoryJEC Composites Innovation Awards Finalists Announced in Automotive Parts Category
This year’s auto parts category features entries from Toyota, the University of Delaware, and Voith Composites.
January 16, 2024
At a Glance
- Monolithic CFRP-aluminum monocoque a novel approach for carbon neutrality
- Ultra-light carbon-fiber thermoplastic composite door 45% lighter than steel
- 700-bar, 350-liter hydrogen tank also turns to carbon fiber
The 2024 edition of the JEC Composites Innovation Awards has kicked off with the naming of three finalists per category. The awards ceremony will take place in Paris on Feb. 8, 2024. Here, we profile the successful entries in the Automotive & Road Transportation — Parts category.
Product: Monolithic CFRP-aluminum monocoque
Company: Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)
Partners: Toyota Central R&D Labs Inc. (Japan), Toyota Customizing & Development Co. Ltd. (Japan), TISM Inc. (Japan)
Image courtesy of Toyota
Description: A full-scale variable axial carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) aluminum semi-monocoque was designed, fabricated, and evaluated. The prototype delivered a 15% weight reduction with minimal fiber waste (4%) and low assembly cost. This technology aims to improve carbon neutrality through the effective use of CFRPs.
The technology creates 3D monolithic CFRP-aluminum structures by integrating anisotropic topology optimization, Turing pattern fiber path generation, tailored fiber placement, and nano uneven anodization bonding to optimize fiber function and material utilization. A semi-monocoque prototype demonstrates the potential for weight reduction in large 3D structures with complex topology using large fiber tow (50K) placed on 5 km of design paths with only 4% fiber waste.
Key benefits
Full-lifecycle carbon neutrality
Weight reduction
Minimized fiber waste and assembly cost
Optimized material usage
Advanced manufacturing process
Product: Ultra-light CF thermoplastic composite door
Company: Center for Composite Materials – University of Delaware
Partners: Clemson University (US), Envalior (Germany), Honda Development & Manufacturing of America LLC (US)
Image courtesy of Center for Composite Materials – University of Delaware
Description: The partners have engineered what’s described as the world’s first ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic composite vehicle door that is 45% lighter than steel while meeting static and dynamic crash performance metrics. The door is 100% re-processable, signifying a major advance in sustainable automotive design.
The innovation uses re-processable polyamide-based carbon-fiber laminates, which enable easy integration with existing sheet metal forming equipment. The approach includes systems engineering, leveraging finite element analysis for structural optimization, and reducing part count by 52% versus baseline doors. The partners developed a novel manufacturing-to-response pathway, incorporating extensive material testing and simulations to predict and optimize thermoforming effects. This innovation resulted in a lightweight, durable, and cost-competitive door, thereby advancing sustainable automotive manufacturing.
Key benefits
Improved fuel efficiency
Reduction in vehicle emissions
100% re-processability
Enhanced crash performance
Product: First certified large 350-L type IV H2 700 bar tank
Company: Voith Composites SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Partners: Huntsman Advanced Materials GmbH (Switzerland), Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A. (France)
Image courtesy of Voith Composites
Description: The Carbon4Tank is the first UNECE R 134–approved 700-bar and 350-liter type IV hydrogen tank. For heavy transport and commercial vehicle use, the tank ensures maximum performance and minimum total cost of ownership (TCO).
The vessel is produced by an optimized TowPreg winding process. The resin is specially formulated to allow precise placement of high-strength carbon fibers. Optimized material, winding layers, and fully automated production guarantee compliance with safety and automotive quality standards. The Carbon4Tank is ready for serial production and ensures a high cost-performance ratio and decarbonization of transportation.
Key benefits
Technical maturity for H2-on-road operation
Certified according to UN/ECE R 134
High weight and cost efficiency
Precision and safety
Maximized hydrogen storage capacity
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Editor's Choice
Swiss Drug-delivery Systems Maker Buys US Mold BuilderJan 16, 2024|2 Min Read
JEC Composites Innovation Awards Finalists Announced in Automotive Parts CategoryJan 16, 2024|3 Min Read
Rotomolded Acetal Fuel Tanks Viable Alternatives to Fluorinated HDPE TanksJan 15, 2024|2 Min Read
New CEO at Diversified PlasticsJan 13, 2024|1 Min Read