Automotive manufacturers and the broader automotive value chain are increasingly searching for lightweight and sustainable materials to perform crucial functions and applications for a variety of reasons.

First, governments and regional authorities are tightening up rules and passing laws to mandate the use of recycled content in vehicles as they seek to transition to net zero economies and societies. For example, new EU regulation proposals on circular vehicle design and end-of-life vehicle management requirements target a recycled material average of 25% per car, including 6.25% from closed-loop post-consumer recycled (PCR) sources.

Second, there is growing demand and pressure from end users, both in consumer and commercial circles. Significant portions of the general driving public want to do their bit by using environmentally friendly vehicles, while businesses operating commercial fleets have important environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria to fulfill.

Sustainability boost for value chain

Kraiburg TPE said it is supporting the automotive value chain in fulfilling these demands with its new portfolio of sustainable TPE materials. Recycling Content TPE for Automotive grades will replace the current Interior PIR TPE ranges in 2024. It is available to customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

An innovation targeting the automotive market and its need for sustainable polymer materials, the recipe developed by Kraiburg TPE is a combination of various recycled raw materials — at least 73% recycled content is guaranteed across 20 to 95 Shore A hardness ratings. Compared to the virgin compound, this reportedly represents a 25% reduction in the carbon footprint.

According to Kraiburg TPE, all recycled raw material components have been carefully researched and developed to provide more sustainable gains without sacrificing on performance demands from OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

First commercial applications

Because Recycling Content TPE for Automotive covers the full range of hardness ratings, these products can be used to fulfill a variety of automotive applications. Other beneficial properties include a soft-touch surface and controlled levels of emission and odor, making the range suitable for automotive interiors. After-sales parts platform Tessi Supply, for example, has chosen the material to produce inlay cases and floor mats for various car models. The new compounds can fulfill several other automotive interior and exterior as well as powertrain applications, including anti-slip mats, cowls, running board mats, and air guide elements.