Working with Vietnamese motorcycle OEM Selex Motors, the Japanese engineering plastics supplier’s Duranex PBT will be used to ensure the safety and integrity of battery packs.

Stephen Moore

February 21, 2024

e-bikes
Image courtesy of Selex Motors

At a Glance

  • Polybutylene terephthalate will also contribute to bike aesthetics
  • Flame retardancy, low warpage, and heat and moisture resistance are added attributes
  • Custom solution meets stringent industrial standards

Japan’s Polyplastics, a global leader in engineering plastics, has announced that its Duranex polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) has been selected for use in battery packs produced by Selex Motors, an electric motorcycle startup from Vietnam.

Battery covers play a crucial role in electric mobility by providing safety and maintaining the integrity of the battery pack. They are also important for the overall functionality and aesthetics of electric two-wheelers, which ultimately contribute to the success of the electric mobility market.

Selex Motors has chosen Polyplastics’ Duranex PBT, which is specifically formulated and produced for this application, to help the company improve the overall quality of its batteries. The advanced grade of Duranex PBT features flame retardancy, low warpage, and heat and moisture resistance. By integrating Duranex PBT into its battery covers, Selex said it is setting a higher standard for performance and reliability, ultimately contributing to a greener, more efficient, and safer EV future.

Duranex PBT has been certified by Underwriters Laboratory (UL) with a V-0 rating, indicating its high flame retardancy. Furthermore, battery covers made with Duranex exceed the requirements of the Vietnam National Standard System (TCVN) and stringent international standards.

About the Author(s)

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.


