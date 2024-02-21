Working with Vietnamese motorcycle OEM Selex Motors, the Japanese engineering plastics supplier’s Duranex PBT will be used to ensure the safety and integrity of battery packs.
At a Glance
- Polybutylene terephthalate will also contribute to bike aesthetics
- Flame retardancy, low warpage, and heat and moisture resistance are added attributes
- Custom solution meets stringent industrial standards
Japan’s Polyplastics, a global leader in engineering plastics, has announced that its Duranex polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) has been selected for use in battery packs produced by Selex Motors, an electric motorcycle startup from Vietnam.
Battery covers play a crucial role in electric mobility by providing safety and maintaining the integrity of the battery pack. They are also important for the overall functionality and aesthetics of electric two-wheelers, which ultimately contribute to the success of the electric mobility market.
Selex Motors has chosen Polyplastics’ Duranex PBT, which is specifically formulated and produced for this application, to help the company improve the overall quality of its batteries. The advanced grade of Duranex PBT features flame retardancy, low warpage, and heat and moisture resistance. By integrating Duranex PBT into its battery covers, Selex said it is setting a higher standard for performance and reliability, ultimately contributing to a greener, more efficient, and safer EV future.
Duranex PBT has been certified by Underwriters Laboratory (UL) with a V-0 rating, indicating its high flame retardancy. Furthermore, battery covers made with Duranex exceed the requirements of the Vietnam National Standard System (TCVN) and stringent international standards.
