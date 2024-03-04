Sponsored By

Syensqo Expands Bio-based Epoxy Prepreg Portfolio

Stephen Moore

March 4, 2024

2 Min Read
motor body panel
Section of a motor body panel made with MTM 49-3.Image courtesy of Syensqo

At a Glance

  • Enhanced toughness for superior impact resistance versus competitive thermoset prepregs
  • High strength-to-weight ratio, yielding component mass savings of up to 40% over metals
  • Fellow epoxy resin supplier Westlake secures ISCC Plus certification at its Duisburg, Germany, site

Syensqo, previously part of Solvay Group, has developed a new version of its flagship MTM 49-3 resin that contains 30% bio-sourced monomers. The new product variant complements the portfolio of the company’s MTM advanced prepregs, and targets structural automotive applications, including body panels, chassis components, and spoilers.

Material helps OEMS meet sustainability goals

“Our new bio-based MTM 49-3 will help OEMs and Tiers to reduce fossil depletion and meet their carbon-neutrality goals, while ensuring the same high levels of quality, processability, and mechanical performance as its original counterpart,” states Greg Kelly, head of Composite Product Management at Syensqo.

Just like the incumbent material, Syensqo’s new bio-based MTM 49-3 has a dry glass transition temperature (Tg) of 190°C, and it exhibits enhanced toughness for superior impact resistance versus competitive thermoset prepregs. Thanks to its high strength-to-weight ratio, it can yield up to 40% component mass savings over metals. The product is compatible with autoclave and press-conversion processes and achieves curing at 135°C within 60 minutes. In addition, it has been designed for operator safety, and is free from carcinogens, mutagens, or reproductive toxins.

Related:Reporter’s Notebook: Syensqo’s Healthcare Play

Syensqo will officially introduce the bio-based MTM 49-3 to the market at JEC World 2024 in Paris this week at booth K58 in hall 5.

Westlake well-placed with German ISCC Plus certification

Another epoxy resin supplier is treading the sustainability route via International Sustainability & Carbon Plus (ISCC Plus) certification of its German site in Duisburg, Germany. This is the second Westlake Epoxy site in Europe to receive ISCC Plus certification. The goal is to achieve this certification for all Westlake Epoxy sites in Europe in the near future.

“This marks a significant step in Westlake Epoxy’s strategy to integrate renewable carbon materials into its raw material supply chain while reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Vice President – Epoxy, Ann Frederix. “The ISCC Plus certification creates opportunities for our customers to access a wider range of innovative renewable, attributed, and lower-carbon footprint products. The mass balancing concept ensures equivalent performance to traditional epoxy products while supporting our customers in fulfilling their sustainability objectives.”

Westlake Epoxy serves a broad variety of industries, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composite and wind energy, electronics, electric laminates, marine, and protective coatings.

About the Author(s)

Stephen Moore

Stephen Moore

Stephen has been with PlasticsToday and its preceding publications Modern Plastics and Injection Molding since 1992, throughout this time based in the Asia Pacific region, including stints in Japan, Australia, and his current location Singapore. His current beat focuses on automotive. Stephen is an avid folding bicycle rider, often taking his bike on overseas business trips, and a proud dachshund owner.

See more from Stephen Moore
Sign up for the PlasticsToday NewsFeed newsletter.

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

stock market plunge
Business
Chemours Execs Placed on Leave as Company Investigates ‘Material Weaknesses’ in Financials
Chemours Execs Placed on Leave as Company Investigates ‘Material Weaknesses’ in Financials

Mar 4, 2024

disappointed woman reading document
Workforce & Training
Talent Talk: What to Do If You Receive a Lowball Offer
Talent Talk: What to Do If You Receive a Lowball Offer

Mar 4, 2024

plastic medical device
Medical
Reporter’s Notebook: Syensqo’s Healthcare Play
Reporter’s Notebook: Syensqo’s Healthcare Play

Mar 3, 2024

Recent Headlines