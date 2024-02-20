Syensqo, previously part of the Solvay group, for decades has contributed to shaping the use of composites across aerospace and automotive by developing innovative lightweight and high-performance materials compatible with efficient processing technologies. At this year’s JEC World, the company will showcase new advancements and partnerships supporting the trends of electrification, hydrogen propulsion, and bio-sourcing at booth K58 in hall 5.

“We are proud to showcase our new company and [a] strong focus on sustainability at JEC World 2024,” said Rodrigo Elizondo, president of Syensqo Composite Materials Global Business Unit. “The show is the first international event that Syensqo is exhibiting at, and we are looking forward to showcasing the legacy that got us here as well as our plans for the future. We have bold ambitions and exciting new partnerships to develop technologies that will have a broad impact in the years to come.”

Inroads in hydrogen propulsion

Syensqo recently announced its partnership with Climate Impulse, a hydrogen-powered nonstop flight project around the Earth that will demonstrate how concrete solutions can help build a cleaner and more efficient world. This challenge is made possible by Syensqo’s expertise and technology. Syensqo’s composites, surfacing, and adhesive films will be critical components of the aircraft structure and hydrogen tanks.

New partnerships to enable electric advanced air mobility

Syensqo was selected by Schiebel, a manufacturer of unmanned air systems, as its advanced materials supplier. The Schiebel Unmanned Air System (UAS) Camcopter S-100 operates in the defense and civil sectors.

You can see the Camcopter S-100 at the Syensqo booth at JEC World. Image courtesy of Syensqo.

Syensqo’s carbon-fiber composite materials, used on the fuselage in combination with titanium, enable a range of payload and endurance combinations. The Camcopter S-100 will be on public display at JEC World at the Syensqo booth.

Further, Syensqo and Manna have signed an agreement for the supply of advanced materials used to manufacture delivery drones. The European company aims to make lightning-fast suburban deliveries affordable, green, and safe, and Syensqo's lightweight materials reportedly will make this possible.

Bio-based carbon-fiber innovation

At JEC 2024, Syensqo will also showcase its work with Trillium focused on creating sustainable raw materials for carbon-fiber applications. Trillium has made significant progress on the design and installation of a small-scale bio-ACN (bio-based acrylonitrile) facility and delivered initial representative pilot-scale samples of Bio-ACN to Syensqo. In turn, Syensqo has converted the supplied Bio-ACN to lab-scale samples of a Poly Bio-ACN precursor suitable for the creation of research quantities of bio-based carbon fiber. Through 2024, Syensqo and Trillium expect to further advance on their journey toward fully bio-based carbon-fiber composites.

Now we're talking: Presentation agenda

Syensqo will also make a series of live presentations at the Agora 5 stage during JEC 2024.