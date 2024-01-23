Teijin to Produce Carbon Fiber from Sustainable Raw Materials

Japan’s Teijin Ltd. will commence production and sale of Tenax carbon fiber made with sustainable acrylonitrile (AN) based on waste and residue from biomass-derived products or recycled raw materials that have received ISCC Plus certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification system. The Tenax carbon fiber under ISCC Plus certification will be produced at Teijin’s Mishima plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, using the mass balance approach.

In June 2023, the company obtained ISCC Plus certification for Tenax carbon fiber and the polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursor fiber produced at its Mishima plant. The sustainable AN has the same physical properties as petroleum-derived AN, while Tenax carbon fiber based on this material delivers the same performance and processing attributes as equivalent fossil-based Tenax products. This similarity allows customers to easily drop in Tenax carbon fiber made with bio-based or circular materials, helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the product's lifecycle.

Teijin aims to expand its lineup of sustainable products. To this end, the company is pursuing ISCC Plus certification not only for carbon fiber, including its precursor, but also for intermediate products such as prepregs and short fibers that use sustainable raw materials. Further, Teijin is working toward obtaining ISCC Plus certification at overseas locations. Teijin’s European facilities are expected to obtain certification in early fiscal 2024, which commences this coming April, while US facilities should obtain certification during fiscal 2024.

Carbon fiber is used as a reinforcement material in a range of markets, including aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods.