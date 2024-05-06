The Coolest Thing We Saw at NPE on Day One: A Fantastic VR Voyage

So, you’re into molds, no doubt, but have you ever stepped inside a mold? Or risen above it for an elevated view without leaving solid ground? Don the virtual reality (VR) goggles at the Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing booth in the south hall of NPE2024 and you’ll experience this and much more.

The VR experience was developed by Ontario-based Cavalier with help from the folks in the “batcave” of the local Invest in Windsor-Essex office. It’s the first time Cavalier has brought it to a tradeshow.

The mold maker is calling the VR experience the “fourth pillar” of its presence at NPE this year, with automation, toolmaking, and its people cast as the other pillars. "We have a system that goes beyond building molds," says Cavalier Sales Manager Peter Gossmann. "It starts with our design for manufacturing (DFM) team. Prospective customers can vet their part design to optimize conditions that produce the best possible mold.”

Gossmann and his team will be delighted to tell you more about their expertise and forward-thinking approach, but don't leave booth S26021 without taking the VR ride. It really is pretty cool.

NPE runs through May 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.